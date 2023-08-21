The Only Movie Upon Netflix Was A Horror Movie About Demons, And Fans Want A Second One:

Every week, we put together a list of the most popular and noteworthy new movies that are available to stream or buy on demand. This week, Russell Crowe is in a new magical horror movie, Jennifer Lawrence is in a raunchy sex comedy, and there are many more movies.

The Pope’s Exorcist, which came out in April, is finally available to watch on Netflix, as is The Monkey King, a new cartoon fantasy comedy from the maker of The Boxtrolls.

Miguel Would like to Fight and the new crime film To Catch a Killer, which stars Shailene Woodley as well as Ben Mendelsohn, are both coming to Hulu. The new movies that came out this week on VOD include the love comedy No Hard Feelings as well as Pixar’s latest cartoon movie, Elemental.

Russell Crowe’s Scary Movie The Pope’s Exorcist Is At The Top Of Netflix’s List Of Most Popular Movies:

This weekend, there aren’t many big movies or TV shows coming out on Netflix. Now is a great time to catch up on things such as Heart of Stone, The Chosen One, as well as Painkiller that came out this month. But there are also some good Netflix movies that you should watch this weekend.

At the moment, the Russell Crowe horror movie The Pope’s Exorcist is the only one in the Top 10. Heart of Stone, on the other hand, stays at No. 2. The Despicable Me movies, The Bee Movie, as well as Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted are among the other family-friendly movies in Netflix’s Top 10 right now.

Russell Crowe has been in a few movies during his career, but none of them are as good as his most recent film, The Pope’s Exorcist. The horror movie 2023, which has a R rating, was more inclined to make you laugh than to give you nightmares. You may stream it currently upon Netflix if you want to watch it.

The TV Show Ballers Is Very Famous:

On TV, many people are now watching Ballers because the HBO show is now available on Netflix. Also, Painkiller and the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer are still within the top 10 shows.

The movie starts out with Satan being duped into taking over a pig. From there, it just gets more and more ridiculous.

Father Gabriel Amorth, the personal exorcist of the Pope, saves Henry, a young American boy who goes possessed soon after his entire family moves into an old Spanish castle.

Father Amorth Found Out That The Vatican Has Been Hiding A Dark Secret:

Father Amorth finds out that the Vatican has been hiding a dark secret when he tries to get the young boy to work out. The actual Father Gabriel Amorth wrote two books called An Exorcist Tells His Story as well as An Exorcist: More Stories, which were used as the basis for the movie The Pope’s Exorcist.

People were really interested in the real stories of exorcisms that Father Amorth went through while he was in Rome’s church. They talk about how only Christ’s power can stop Satan and take away mental, spiritual, as well as physical pain.

After Screen Gems bought the rights to Father Amorth’s story in 2022, it took a few years as well as several changes to the script for this movie to be made. At first, ngel Gómez was going to direct the movie, but Julius Avery ended up taking over.

The First Screen Story Was Written By Chester Hastings As Well As R. Dean McCreary:

The original film story was written by Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary. Later, Michael Petroni, Evan Spiliotopoulos, as well as Chuck MacLean changed it several times.

Alex Essoe has been within Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as Doctor Sleep. He plays Henry’s mother, Julia. Daniel Zovatto has been in Don’t Breathe, It Follows, as well as Fear the Walking Dead. He plays Father Esquible.

Peter DeSouza-Feighoney began his playing start as Henry, while he will soon be in three scary films that sound like a lot of fun: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, The Girl alongside the Metal Heart, as well as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood as well as Honey 2.

The Pope’s Exorcist Is More Comedic Than Scary Because Of How Russell Crowe Acts In It:

Russell Crowe’s act is one reason why The Pope’s Exorcist is more funny than scary. Instead of being a serious and highly religious man, his character has a sense of humor as well as a more laid-back attitude. When he leaves the Vatican, he waves goodbye and says “Cuckoo” and jokes that he and another priest are going to hell.

On top of that, the New Zealand star put on an Italian accent for the movie, which some people found funny and impossible.

Russell Crowe learned about Father Amorth so he could play him in The Pope’s Exorcist. He even met some of the priest’s friends who had gone with him on exorcisms.

Russell Crowe Found Out That The Exorcist, Which Came Out In 1973, Was Father Amorth’s Favorite Movie:

Russell Crowe found out that Father Amorth’s favorite movie was The Exorcist, which came out in 1973. In fact, William Friedkin, who made The Exorcist, also made a documentary about Amorth’s work called The Devil as well as Father Amorth.

The Pope’s Exorcist came out on April 14, 2023, in the US and Canada. It had to fight with movies like Renfield, Mafia Mamma, Sweetwater, as well as Suzume.

Surprisingly, it earned $3.5 million on its first day at the box office and went on to earn $75.7 million internationally. Since the movie only cost $18 million to make, it was an enormous victory for everyone.

After The Popularity Of The Pope’s Exorcist, Fans Want A Follow Up:

This movie has a lot of accidentally funny parts, like when Henry calls his mother a “fat cow” as well as Father Esquible chokes the child during a possessed rant, yet there are additionally some funny parts that were meant to be funny.

The genuine Father Amorth would be bringing his sense of fun to an exorcism, and since the devil hates humor, this is probably why. Whether or not this is true, it makes a scary situation a lot less scary and makes the movie a lot funny.

After the popularity of The Pope’s Exorcist, a follow-up movie has been announced. It will probably be based on more of Father Amorth’s books, as well as Russell Crowe will likely portray the same character again. For now, you can watch the movie upon Netflix to have a good laugh.