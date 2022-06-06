The only thing that overcomes the rift between Argentines is the national team

Messi flies driven by his teammates after the win against Italy at Wembley. One more step to dream

We are going through a sublime illusion. The illusion leads to a timeless dream; it is different from hope because it becomes an exhortation, a plea, a prayer.

How not to get excited about a team that has the best soccer player in the world who makes all his teammates better and who enjoys now like never before when he can fulfill all the roles that he had not achieved until now: the idol, the leader and the owner . The illusion does not necessarily consolidate a reality; rather, it drives it, brings it closer, makes it imaginable. To convey that feeling that people get, the actors must first feel it the same way. It is easy to see that, since the Copa América, This national team is pleased to meet again, live together, share, play, win and celebrate.

After the victory against Italy there were several conclusions. They all represent that We will go to play a world championship in conditions that have never existed before. Suffice it to remember that in 1978 there was support and hope but not illusion and that in 1986 there was neither illusion nor hope. And that in both circumstances Argentine football was divided by preferences between the aesthetic football of César Menotti or the pragmatic football of Carlos Bilardo.

Even more, it should be remembered that in 2014 we went to Brazil discussing whether the players called up were all those who should have been there or if there were not others who should have been on the squad. And that much earlier, when Marcelo Bielsa was the host, the discussions focused on the lyrical and modern game that excluded Batistuta or Crespo and that did not take Juan Román Riquelme into account. The Argentine team always had dilemmas or conflicts; this is the first time that there are no players discussed or that at least until today they are questioned.

Being excited does not mean being the strongest candidate to win the world championship. Well then the game, the arbitrations, the VAR, or any circumstance can change the plethoric today that our national team is experiencing. However, there are favorable circumstances that we have to take clearly into account. The main one is that Messi supports playing in PSG with the sole purpose of reaching the World Cup from Qatar, only lives, plays and transmits his vocation to give a world cup to the shirt he loves the most, Argentina. He is a Messi who no longer needs interlocutors to make his points of view known regarding how to agree on the functioning and the actors of the Argentine team, he doesn’t need Mascherano, Biglia, Heinze or Romero to speak for him; It is he who speaks and in Lionel Scaloni he is the ideal interlocutor because he is a close generational, an equal with recent experience in the national team.

Scaloni was the best interlocutor for the new Messi, who no longer needs someone else to speak for him. The coach breaks a paradigm with the previous coaches of the selected team

The figure of the consecrated technical director with a champion career with undisputed teams that requires intermediate steps to express an idea no longer exists. There are no Bielsas, there are no Pekermans, there are no Basiles, there are no Sabellas, there is no someone far away who drives, leads and takes responsibility; there is an equal. And this reassures and allows Messi to fulfill the role of playing and commanding. And to do so he redoubles the effort of his talent, of unparalleled magic, but also of moving prodigality. It is enough to remember Lautaro Martínez’s goal and review the play to realize that there is something more than a dribbling Messi who surprises by modifying the speed of the counterattack or who hits the stopped ball with incomparable skill. The Lionel who put his body to gain position by rubbing elbows with Di Lorenzo to command the center is the Messi who most closely resembles the spirit of Maradona wearing the national shirt. That is, play, run to recover, read the game, talk to teammates, complain to the referee, always ask for the ball in places of invented spaces and make everyone better.

Just a comparative line with history: in 1986 players played who were very good in their teams and who continued to be very good after the world championship in Mexico, but today, recalling them, they know that they never played like they did in that tournament. Those performances were never repeated by any of the 86, because Maradona made them better, empowered them and because they felt supported knowing that he was somewhere on the pitch. The same thing has happened in the Copa América in Brazil and in the final against Italy: everyone was better because they knew that Messi was on the field of play. None of these observations imply a facile opinion since we have not yet won the world championship in Qatar, but how not to get excited and therefore share the enthusiasm of the soccer universe of Argentina.

The first step of a great illusion: winning the Copa América at the Maracana not only crowned Messi with a national team title, it also strengthened the group and changed the relationship with the fans

These actors do not attend the press because they took a social communication course; they attend to it because they feel good and because they do not see factors in journalists that deepen wounds with uncomfortable questions, since everything that happens to the National Team is comfortable, pleasant, happy and, therefore, transmissible. And when it’s good you don’t doubt the other.

Not only that, the locker room, the walkways and the bus are a merrymaking, a party, an extension of ecstasy. When you enjoy it on the field of play, you enjoy it after the match. This phenomenon multiplies, it begins to belong to everyone and that is why when the soccer team plays, we Argentines show ourselves united, we go in search of the same objective, we want to enjoy the same result and consequently we can be from the Rural Society or of the social movements, of the UIA or picketers, The National Team has united us, it has made us smile, it has given us hope, it has made us embrace each other, it has embarked us on a great illusion, it is like an archangel that caresses us all.

Now Qatar will come with its reality and we will accompany it with our support. The best we can do is not to exacerbate exaggerated expectations because in the history of the World Cups, with a few exceptions such as Brazil in 1962 and 1970, England in 1966 or Spain in 2010, the great favorite has never won. We do not want to be favorites, we want to be respected and walk the path that the AFA has returned to the national team as a world football power. We are not here to generate controversy with any other opinion that detracts from the victory against Italy or that sees us as a quarterfinal team. Everything is feasible and all opinions are respectable; We must continue doing what is being done in Ezeiza: empathy, conviction, training, dreams and repeating the formula that allowed us to beat Brazil at the Maracana and recently Italy -the last European champion- at Wembley. We have what nobody has, it is Messi, the best in the world, who continues to play in high competition just to reach the last cup that he lacks.

