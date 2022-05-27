The “only yes is yes” law will also persecute those who share intimate images of other people on WhatsApp

If you send intimate images or videos through messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram without the consent of the person in the photo, you can end up in jail. If you an image arrives from someone and you forward it you can face a fine. All this according to the new ‘Comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom Law’, which will be approved today in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. The law better known as “only yes is yes”.

The law says that: “Whoever, without the authorization of the affected person, disseminates, reveals or transfers to third-party images or audiovisual recordings of the one obtained with their consent in a home or in any other place out of sight of third parties, when the disclosure seriously undermines the personal privacy of that person”.

On the other hand, if you receive an image and forward it, you may be fined: “A fine of one to three months will be imposed on anyone who, having received the images or audiovisual recordings to which it refers the previous paragraph disseminates, reveals or transfers them to third parties without the consent of the affected person,” says the text.

will also be punished fake profiles created to harass or humiliate or the act of using another person’s image without permission to harass, harass or humiliate that person.

Aggravating

In addition, there are certain cases that will make the fines or prison sentences higher than in other circumstances: if the person who shares the photos is the couple (whether they live together or not) or if images of a minor or with some functional diversity or if this is done for profit, that is, to obtain money at the expense of these images.

Carlos Sánchez Almeida, Legal Director of the Platform for Freedom of Information (PLI) says that sending images without consent was already regulated in article 197.7 of the Penal Code. The novelty that will be approved today is in the retransmission of third parties. For Almeida, in addition, “the penalty is scarce” and in some cases a crime against moral integrity should also be applied.

We must remember how a few years ago the case of a suicide of a worker who suffered the dissemination of her images went viral. A working mother of the IVECO company committed suicide after learning that a video of sexting from 5 years ago began to circulate through the cell phones of her table companions until she reached her husband.

In 2015 in Genbeta we published that a third of adolescents have been forced to block an online harasser. The report, entitled Teens, Technology and Romantic Relationships, also revealed that only 16% of men face the same problem and that, in most cases, the harassment comes from an acquaintance.