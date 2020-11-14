The Open Reel Acquires Cannes 2020′ ACID Title ‘Coalesce’

The Open Reel has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to Jessé Miceli’s debut function “Coalesce,” a movie portraying up to date youth in Cambodia. The film was a part of the ACID part of Cannes 2020.

“Coalesce” follows the journeys of three youngsters in at this time’s Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Songsa is an introverted teenager who travels to the massive metropolis together with his household to promote garments in a tuk-tuk; Phearum goes into debt to purchase a taxi and confronts the sudden; and Thy dives into the nightlife and desires of becoming a member of a biker crew. All three characters give a unique perspective on the fast-changing Cambodian society.

“Coalesce” stars Songsa Sek, Phearum Eang, Rithy Rom and Lek Vann. Miceli, who’s keen about Cambodia, beforehand produced the movie “Khmer” in 2019 with Cambodian actors and an area crew. He’s additionally been concerned in distributing heritage movies world wide.

“Jessé Miceli’s first function movie is a loopy film, an unidentified object that appears to return straight from Mars however which was really shot in Phnom Penh, Cambodia,” described Alain Raoust in a evaluation for the movie posted on the web site of ACID. “With none transitions, a sequence of fragmented micro tales find yourself forming a visible poem whose intention appears to be to assemble all of the scattered components of its narrative,” added Raoust.

Along with its choice in Cannes’s ACID part, “Coalesce” was additionally chosen a Busan as a part of the Window on Asian Cinema lineup, in addition to on the Asian Pacific Display screen Awards Brisbane.

“Coalesce” was produced by Horoma Movies in Cambodia, and co-produced by Perspective Movies in France, with the participation of Kampuchea Tela Co. and KlapYaHandz.