The Open Reel Boards Rotterdam Competition Title ‘Moss Agate’

Worldwide gross sales company The Open Reel has acquired Lebanese filmmaker Selim Mourad’s “Moss Agate” (“Agate mousse”), which is within the Rotterdam Movie Pageant’s Tiger competitors.

Within the movie, a go to to a cosmetic-surgery clinic and the invention of a lump in his testicle and an abscess in his mouth confront filmmaker Selim Mourad with transience and decay. After his loss of life, which proceeds with none additional clarification or ado, Selim’s picture seems in an exhibition by a pretentious photographer, and a customer to the gallery feedback that the spherical framing of those portraits of the useless is paying homage to movie. The precise movie body then additionally adopts this round type, this time with Selim’s buddy Tamara on the middle.

Mourad describes the movie as “an ode to life, an exploration of loss of life and rebirth, a poem about cinema,” in his director’s assertion.

The movie is the concluding instalment of Mourad’s “Linceul” trilogy, preceded by the shorts “Linceul” (2017) and “Cortex” (2018).

The solid consists of Tamara Saadé, Selim Mourad, Elie Boudjok and François Yazbek.

“We have been completely struck by the visible energy current on this new challenge by Selim, able to a lucid and bitter reflection on the struggles of latest society however in any case looking for that important gentle that permits for rebirth,” a spokesperson from The Open Reel informed Selection.

The Tiger award is accompanied by a €40,000 ($48,258) money prize, to be shared between the director and producer of the profitable movie. Two Particular Jury awards price €10,000 ($12,062) every can even be offered for an distinctive inventive achievement throughout the competitors.

Current acquisitions by The Open Reel embody Daniel Sánchez López’s “Boy Meets Boy,” Negin Kianfar’s “A New Day,” and Eduardo Crespo’s San Sebastian and Mar del Plata title “We Will By no means Die.”