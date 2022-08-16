The Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022 confirms another game that we will have news about

High On Life, from one of the creators of Rick and Morty, will be taught at the event hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Gamescom 2022 will kick off in just a few days with the celebration of the Opening Live Nightan event hosted by Geoff Keighley that we already know about duration and first confirmed gamesbut that is expanding its cast as the August 23rdwhen it will be broadcast from 20:00.

High On Life will be taught on August 23Geoff Keighley himself is confirming several games that we will see among the thirty that will be shown during the direct show, and in the last few hours he has announced that High On Life, the game from the creator of Rick and Morty Justin Roiland and the Squanch Games studio will be one of those who will offer us a new video.

High On Life is a first person shooter with a touch of humor which is not usually common in video games, although action prevails, alien bounty hunters and a large number of worlds in which we can get lost. It premieres on October 25, 2022 para PC, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

More confirmed games

Other games that we know will be at the Opening Live Night presented by Geoff Keighley will be Sonic Frontiers, which will show a new gameplay in the context of Gamescom or the new project from the creators of Subnautica, which is one of the most anticipated by those who have played the underwater title.

In addition, GOAT Simulator 3 and Return to Monkey Island have joined the latest confirmations made by the presenter through his personal Twitter account, where he is usually very active as these types of events approach.

