The Openings Of The Two Frozen Movies Are Even More Closely Connected Than We Thought

We bought extra of Elsa exploring what her powers had been able to, extra of Olaf being hilarious, and much more of Anna and Elsa as youngsters. Each Frozen and Frozen II open with a scene the place a younger Anna and Elsa play collectively. In each scenes, Anna is conscious of Elsa’s energy, so we all know that the scene in Frozen II really pre-dates the one within the first film, the place she loses that information. Nevertheless, based on co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee, the 2 sequences are much more carefully associated than we’d have guessed, as a result of she says the scene in Frozen II occurs the identical night time as the start of the primary movie. Within the particular options for the brand new Frozen II Blu-ray, Lee says…