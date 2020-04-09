The Openings Of The Two Frozen Movies Are Even More Closely Connected Than We Thought

Depart a Remark
Whereas Walt Disney Animation Studios has greater than its share of hits over the many years, the studio has not often taken the step of creating sequels. Nevertheless, within the case of Frozen a follow-up appeared inevitable. Frozen II went on to grow to be a good greater film than the unique was. Maybe all it wanted to do to be a hit was give audiences extra of what they beloved concerning the first film, and it actually did that.
We bought extra of Elsa exploring what her powers had been able to, extra of Olaf being hilarious, and much more of Anna and Elsa as youngsters. Each Frozen and Frozen II open with a scene the place a younger Anna and Elsa play collectively. In each scenes, Anna is conscious of Elsa’s energy, so we all know that the scene in Frozen II really pre-dates the one within the first film, the place she loses that information. Nevertheless, based on co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee, the 2 sequences are much more carefully associated than we’d have guessed, as a result of she says the scene in Frozen II occurs the identical night time as the start of the primary movie. Within the particular options for the brand new Frozen II Blu-ray, Lee says…
We open on a second with the women once more, collectively. So that is earlier than, clearly, Anna was struck within the first movie, with them enjoying. In reality, in my head, it’s that very same night time, it’s simply earlier.
So based on the girl who created each Frozen tales, these two scenes that had been separated by years within the theater are separated by perhaps just a few hours within the film’s timeline. We see Anna go to sleep to her mom’s music in Frozen II, after which some transient time period later, Anna wakes up, after which she in flip wakes up Elsa as a result of she desires to construct a snowman.
Jennifer Lee could say that is solely true in her head, however since that is the pinnacle of the screenwriter we’re speaking about, it seems like that is ok to name this canon.
Within the first Frozen the scene is designed to present us background on Elsa’s powers and clarify why the sisters aren’t shut when the film began. In Frozen II we’re given background on the enchanted forest, the first location within the movie, and given necessary backstory on Elsa and Anna’s mother and father.
Within the grand scheme of issues it might not be significantly necessary than these two moments happened so shut collectively, however that makes it all of the extra fascinating that Jennifer Lee noticed them taking place aspect by aspect. Plainly all the things within the lives of Anna and Elsa comes again thus far. Possibly in Frozen 3 we’ll be taught why.
Of course, there isn’t any assure Frozen 3 will ever occur, however Disney likes to construct on success and definitely Frozen as a franchise is barely rising.
Frozen II is now out there in Digital HD and will probably be launched on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on February 25.
