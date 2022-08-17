The operating company of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants denounced that its website suffered an “unprecedented” Russian cyberattack

Tension is growing around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, located in the south of the country and taken over by Russian troops (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

The operating company of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Energoatomdenounced this Tuesday an “unprecedented” cyberattack against its website, although it assured that its operation did not suffer any “considerable” disturbance.

“On August 16, 2022, the most powerful cyberattack since the beginning of the Russian invasion against the Energoatom portal took place”indicated the state company on Telegram. “The attack came from Russian territory”he added.

The Russian group “People’s Cyber ​​Army” used 7.25 million internet robots that attacked the Energoatom site, the Ukrainian company said. He added that this hacking attempt “had no significant impact on the work of the Energoatom site.”

The Russian “People’s Cyber ​​Army” called at noon on Telegram to attack the Energoatom site. In the evening he announced a “change”, which he proposed as the target of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

These attacks occur in the midst of tension around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, located in the south of the country and occupied by Russian troops since March.

Several bombings, of which Russia and Ukraine accuse each other, targeted this facilitythe largest in Europe, which raises fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Energoatom denounced that the cyberattack came from Russian territory (EFE/Sascha Steinbach)

Ukraine has four nuclear power plants that supplied half of the electricity production of that vast country before the invasion.

When it was a Soviet republic, Ukraine was the scene of the worst nuclear catastrophe in history in 1986, when a reactor at its Chernobyl plant (north) exploded, contaminating a part of Europe.

Ukraine shut down the last operational Chernobyl reactor in 2000.

After the start of the invasion in February, Russian troops seized this facility and the heavily contaminated area surrounding it within a 30-kilometre radius for several weeks.

Ukrainian technicians at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant work under the cannons of soldiers and face great pressure, but they have stayed at their posts to ensure that a Chernobyl-like catastrophe does not occur, one of them said.

The technician, who asked not to be identified for fear of Russian reprisals, offered a rare glimpse into the tense working conditions at the Zaporizhia plant, which Moscow and kyiv accuse each other of bombing.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was seized by Russia in March. The technician told the agency Reuters that many workers had sent their families out of the city of Energodar, where the plant is located, but that they had stayed behind to ensure its safe operation.

“The employees understand that they have to get their families out, but they come back. They have to work for the possibility of a great catastrophe like Chernobyl in 1986 and that would be much worse “said the technician.

Heavily armed Russian soldiers are everywhere at the site, which is already very disturbing, and armored personnel carriers have their guns pointed at the entrance when workers enter, he added, before commenting that the military sometimes does not allow workers to go home immediately after their shifts.

“They find a reason not to let (employees) out: bombings, or they come up with something else,” he said. And he added: “They constantly walk around the facility with weapons. It’s very hard when you walk into the plant and see these people and you have to be there, it’s very exhausting mentally and psychologically.”

Volodimir Zelensky warned that a “catastrophe” at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, under Russian control, would threaten all of Europe (AFP)

The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the constant fears is that the power lines of the plant will be cut, since the pumps that cool the reactor core and the spent fuel pools need electricity to work, the technician said. There is a reserve power station that runs on diesel, but the technician said he did not know how much diesel was left on the site.

The city of Energodar had a population of over 50,000 before the war. The mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlovsaid to Reuters About 25,000 people remain.

About 1,000 plant employees had left the city in July, according to the Energoatom spokesman, Leonid Oliynykwho added that he had no information about his relatives.

Although only two of the six reactors are currently operational, staff still have to perform a large number of important safety tasks, the technician said. Four of the plant’s six reactors are not operating at normal capacity but still need proper maintenance, he said.

“The staff has returned to maintain control because the security of Ukraine and that of the entire European continent and the world is at stake,” concluded the technician.

With information from AFP and Reuters

Keep reading:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive puts pressure on Russian troops in Kherson and forces them to withdraw to the south

A Ukrainian commando destroyed another ammunition depot at a Russian base in Crimea

More explosions in Crimea: incidents recorded at the Russian military base in Gvardeyskoye, after the Ukrainian sabotage in Dzhankoi