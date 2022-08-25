The opposition of the Uruguayan government assured that “fuel prices can and should be lowered”

The profits of the state company during the first half of the year were USD 128 million and the price of crude oil remained at the same values ​​as it was at the beginning of 2022

The Broad Front assured that “fuel prices can and should be lowered” in Uruguay after receiving a report from Ancap, the public company in charge of its management.

According to the document, Ancap’s earnings in the first half of 2022 were USD 128 million and the price of crude remained at the same values ​​as at the beginning of the year.

“Once again it is demonstrated that having its own refinery and in the hands of Ancap, generates value because with sales figures below the Import Parity Price (PPI), the company obtained the mentioned US$ 128 million”, mentioned the presidency frontalist.

In addition, they highlighted that the mechanism set up to offer greater transparency “failed”: “If in previous months Ancap had prices below the PPI and still gave profitability, it is concluded that using this calculation is wrong. The company’s own production price must be calculated. Uruguay applies a pricing system that is based on the PPI and is reviewed monthly to correct the cost of sale.

Meanwhile, the Broad Front reiterated a proposal made to the Presidency of the Republic on measures to mitigate the economic crisis, one of them being the creation of a Crude Oil Price Stabilization Fund “to cushion the impact of the rise and deepen the price risk protection policy, by contracting oil price coverage”.

Compared to 2019, fuel sales grew by 10% in the first half. According to the president of the Nafta Vendors Union, Daniel Añón, the reason for this increase would have been agricultural consumption.

On the other hand, the Minister of Industry, Omar Paganini, said this Monday that the government is attentive to the “significant drop” in oil at the international level to decide if there may be a decrease in the coming months in sales prices at the local level “We are waiting to see if we can give good news, but it is still too early to confirm that,” said the hierarch and added: “We believe so, that it should be possible.”

Despite the fact that in July and August the price of fuels in Uruguay remained the same,he previous months had seen large consecutive rises as a result of the rise in the international price of crude oil.

Currently the price per liter of Super gasoline is USD 2 and that of Diesel is USD 1.86.

