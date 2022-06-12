The oppressive terror of Luto anguishes us with its new trailer for the Future Games Show 2022

The Broken Bird Games game will arrive on PC and PlayStation consoles throughout this year.

“The worst part of Hell is not the flames, it’s despair”, this is how the Spanish studio Broken Bird Games presented the new trailer for Mourning at the event Future Games Show 2022. Last year we learned about this proposal of terror that explore depression and anxietyand from the first moment we were totally captivated by its atmosphere.

“Mourning is a narrative experience of first person psychological horror where you will take the role of an individual unable to leave his own home”, describes the study: “Finding a way to escape will take you through a series of paths that will put your senses to the test.” Mourning leads us to explore the pain involved the loss of a loved one through anxiety.

Mourning takes us to explore the pain of losing a loved oneThe new trailer starts with a collection of family memories, to give way to the figures with sheets that torment us. The visual section mixes the realism of an old house with surreal elements that are taking presence in the rooms, until you get to see gloomy places completely out of reality.

Familiarity is present in the scenes, with photographs, paintings or children’s toys, but taking a twisted and sinister look. Although at the moment, Luto still does not have a specific release date, its arrival on PC through Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is scheduled for this 2022. If you enjoy psychological terror, this week, Bloober Team presented its new title in the Layers of Fear saga at Summer Game Fest 2022.

More about: Mourning, Terror, Horror, Spanish development and Future Games Show.