The ordeal of a cyclist due to the pressure to dope in high competition: “They even took me women to the hotel to cheat on my wife”

Christophe Bassons competed five years in professional teams (The Grosby Group)

The world of cycling was convulsed by the statements Christopher Bassons, retired from activity in 2001 and who recognized the pressure he had to dope. The 48-year-old Frenchman was contemporary to the best-known example, that of the American Lance Armstrongwho admitted his doping and his seven wins in the Tour de France were withdrawn, something that stained the history of the most important race on the international calendar of this discipline.

“Everyone continues to live in a big lie. Today the medical support is much more extensive, so you can drive almost at the same level as doped people. But this medical support scares me almost more than doping,” Bassons said in an interview for the German media. South German .

Regarding doping, he explained that “between a small therapeutic dose of EPO or 20 to 30 tablets a day to run a Tour de France, think for a moment which of these is more dangerous. Cycling would gain enormous credibility if runners said exactly what they put into their bodies at what time each day.”

He admitted that two contracts were proposed to him during a negotiation. One in case he ran clean and another if he doped, the salary of the second was ten times higher. “I spent years without talking to anyone in the platoon, not even among those who were my teammates. They even offered me 40 thousand euros a month if I doped with EPO, 10 times more than what I earned, but they did not succeed”, he confessed.

Bassons revealed that he was offered 40 thousand euros for running doped (Photo by Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

However, having refused generated a pressure move against him, which included an incredible montage in the accommodations where he rested: “They took women to the hotel for me to cheat on my wife. They tried to make me do forbidden things, but I never gave up. They tried to accuse me, but they couldn’t catch me at all”.

“I don’t regret anything, but I ended up so overwhelmed that I haven’t taken a bike since I retired in 2001. Since 1999 I lived a psychological ordeal with the treatment I received from cycling. In my generation, 99 percent of the cyclists were doped”, he sentenced.

Bassons, who retired at the age of 27, due to his refusal to dope, thinks that the problem is the philosophy that is instilled in professional cycling and stressed that “psychological pressure is monstrous”.

“They tell you that it is only worth raising your arms at the finish line and wearing the yellow jersey, that you have to be the best of all. In the end you have the pressure of success and you have to win to have a professional contract”, concludes the former French cyclist.

Bassons competed between 1996 and 2001 in professional teams and performed in various elite cycling events.

KEEP READING

He was number 1 in the world, he left tennis to study in the United States and decided not to play again: “One day I said ‘I don’t feel like doing this anymore'”

Cerúndolo threw his racket to celebrate against Báez and opened an unprecedented debate on networks: was he champion without winning the last point of the final?