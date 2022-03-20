The ordeal of a former French player after undergoing 12 operations: he asked the doctors to amputate his leg

Bruno Rodríguez asked to have his leg amputated due to the problems he had after his injuries (L’Equipe)

Soccer is one of the most beautiful sports in the world. But at the same time, as with any discipline, the player is predisposed to suffer injuries that affect his physique during his career and once he decides to leave professional activity. This is the case of the former Paris Saint Germain player, the French Bruno Rodriguezwho suffered many problems after his retirement.

The former striker emerged from Monaco, and who also went through other clubs in France such as Metz or Lens, told his ordeal after suffering several injuries to one of his ankles that led him to make the decision to infiltrate to be able to play.

“When I was playing, I had a lot of sprained ankles. He always wanted to play, both the small and the big games. The cortisone that was injected into me, it is known, corrodes the cartilage, and if there is no more cartilage, it irrigates inside. We, as footballers, are not aware of the consequences. Surely if they had explained it to me, he would have said that he was letting the next game pass, ”Rodríguez said in an extensive interview with the French sports newspaper, The Team.

Immediately afterwards, the former attacker who retired in 2005 and is now 49 years old gave details of how his health problem evolved until He asked doctors to amputate part of his right leg after undergoing 12 operations. after his goodbye to football.

“I couldn’t drive anymore. My wife had to wash me. She couldn’t work anymore, so no more money was coming in. She did a lot of damage in my life. I couldn’t enjoy my children. I couldn’t do anything anymore, I stayed at home. We are no longer useful. I wasn’t necessarily depressed. Well I thought so. But I was just eating. I was easily irritated. It was no longer a life for my wife. If she hadn’t been there, she could have ruined it, ”said Rodríguez in relation to the dark thoughts that appeared to him due to her physical and mental suffering.

The French striker with the jacket of Bradford City, of English football

“During the penultimate operation they removed my malleolus (rounded process of the tibia and fibula on each side of the ankle joint). That caused a tumor. It was benign, but it could have been transformed. A month and a half ago we had a last meeting with the doctors. I asked them to cut. Even if there is still pain, at least I will be able to walk normally with a prosthesis, I will be able to be independent”, he explained.

Once the news of his physical problems became known, Rodríguez received calls from several former managers of the teams in which he played and during a PSG match at the Princes Park a banner was unfurled with a message for him. During the next three months, who also knew how to wear the Rayo Vallecano shirt in Spanish football during 2001 will have to undergo physiotherapy sessions.

“We mainly work on balance. I have the pain from the operation, but above all there is that of the phantom limb, which will decrease over time: they are nerve pains, the brain believes that the leg is always there. I have the impression that I have my foot, I want to move my toes and my ankle, it pulls me… It is very strange, ”she said.

After 13 years of professional career in which he scored 76 goals, Bruno Rodríguez left an important message for the new generations of soccer players and the care they have to take to take care of their career. “Of course I regret it. If they had told me he was going to take me there, I would have said no. You play and they don’t tell you that you have to rest. But I don’t blame anyone. It has to be useful, he says. That they amputated me, who cares. But it has to be a shock. Educate the young. To be used in training centers”, he concluded.

