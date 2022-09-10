The ordeal of a young Mormon: a match on a dating app and the desperate attempt to escape the femicide

The girl was convinced that the Englishman Jack Sepple was the love of her life. She took out a ticket and went to meet him personally

Ashley Wadsworth She was a young Mormon woman living in a quiet Canadian town. There, without much to do in her spare time, she set up a profile on a dating app. Ashley secluded herself for many hours in her room alone, in the dark, only illuminated by the blue screen of her cell phone. Between the matches, she met an English boy who dazzled her.

Ashley chatted for several weeks with Jack. They promised each other eternal love and even saw each other by video call to calm their anxiety. After a few weeks of chatting, the young man offered Ashley to travel to London so they could meet in person. The girl was convinced that the Englishman Jack Sepple was the love of her life.

journey to death

A few days after Ashley’s offer, she gathered her family on her porch and announced without anesthesia that she would “the trip of his life”. With a nervous smile and half through her teeth, the girl said: “I’m going to the UK” to see her virtual boyfriend face to face. All the Wadsworths looked at her in surprise, but they accepted her decision to the young woman and even helped her with money so that she could get her ticket. They didn’t know what was in store for Ashley.

Ashley’s dreams have always been to “move where the excitement was.” The teenager was leaving her country for the first time. She said that she wanted to escape from “small town life” and put together a new project together with her new love. Already with her ticket in her hands, Ashley dreamed of putting together her life in Europe with the man she had fallen in love with through chat and video call. She was already on her way to a violent death, a femicide.

Jack Sepple was found in bed next to the lifeless body of Ashley Wadsworth who had signs of physical violence

The 23-year-old lived across the ocean, in Essex (United Kingdom) and for her he was the perfect man. On her Facebook account, the young woman published different photos of the couple living their happiest days. It was a movie story: the Mormon girl who left everything for love and traveled 7,000 kilometers in search of a dream. Almost a romantic comedy script of those seen on TV on Saturday night.

Wadsworth, who converted to the Church of Latter-day Saints at age 18, was described by her partner Daniel Seaman as a “woman of great faith” who “even wanted to share her faith with her boyfriend.” Perhaps the only activity that took Ashley out of the small-town tedium was going to church, where she had a group of friends with whom she shared many moments. They were the first ones she told, even before her family knew about it.

Daniel Seaman, 20, was a friend of Ashley’s from the Mormon church and first heard that Ashley had died via text message that fateful Tuesday night. “It was hard to breathe and I didn’t know what to do,” she said. Daniel first met Ashley in February 2021, exactly one year ago, through a mutual friend in Vernon.

Everything seemed to be going well, or so it seemed in Ashley’s Facebook posts. There are images of the couple at Buckingham Palace or the Tower of London. Like any tourist couple visiting the great English capital for the first time. Smiling selfies multiply, which actually hid situations of violence.

The 19-year-old had traveled to the United Kingdom since November to be with Sebble, whom she met on a dating app.

Moreover, in a post on January 11, 21 days before being murdered, the young woman wrote: “All the photos (more on the way) from my amazing trip to London with Jack and his parents for his birthday! So thankful for them.” Everything seemed to be going so well. Ashley joined the Sepple family on a trip to the historic town of Rye in East Sussex.

Ashley’s ordeal

But the idyllic lifestyle they tried to share online hid a dark truth. Ashley’s sister, Hailey, 21, claims to have witnessed how Sepple beat up his sister while live on FaceTime and accused the “controlling” boyfriend of removing her content from social media and replacing the photos with ones that included him. they were the first signs of the approaching horror.

Other close friends noted that Ashley was forced to set up secret accounts on social media to warn her friends about her new boyfriend’s increasingly worrying attitude after he allegedly tried to stop her from talking to them.

After the Wadsworths raised enough money to pay for a flight back to British Columbia, family members say Sepple’s violent behavior worsened when Ashley told him she was going back to her country.

The couple shared several photos in emblematic places in England

the night of the crime

Ashley spent three months living with Sepple at his house in Essex, from November 2021 to February 2022. Through his social networks, it was possible to know what he experienced during the last weeks in the United Kingdom. Images of her and her boyfriend in moments of happiness do not give a clue that something bad was happening, even two days before her death -on January 30- he changed his Facebook profile picture for a close-up of her and Sepple together. She looked very much in love. Nothing could make one suspect what was going to happen just 48 hours later.

That February 1, a few days before Valentine’s Day, she was found dying in her apartment.

The neighbors of the young couple called the police upon hearing knocks on the walls and the woman’s screams. But it was already late, they couldn’t help her. Ashley died at the scene of the attack before the ambulance could take her to a hospital.

Sepple, 23, was arrested and charged with murder. He appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody. Police found him lying in a pool of blood on the bed next to Ashley’s body, which had been pierced with multiple stab wounds. Sepple was immediately handcuffed and a tear ran down his face just below his right eye where he has the word “hope” tattooed on him.

A fundraiser was opened to bring the body of the young Canadian back home

But not everything was rosy in this romance. Ashley’s friends stated that the girl was planning to leave the UK on the same day she was killed. In a desperate attempt to escape her femicide, the young woman tried to book flights to return to Vernon (Canada), but she had to wait for a coronavirus test and her unfortunate outcome occurred.

The femicide, before the judge

Standing in the dock today at Chelmsford Crown Court dressed in a white T-shirt, Sepple showed little emotion, using just two words: “I am guilty.” He will now be jailed for life at sentencing later this year.

Judge Christopher Morgan told him: “You know that by your guilty plea to murder there is only one sentence and that it has to be handed down and that is life in prison.” Jack nodded silently and again a tear spilled from his right eye and ran down the word “Hope” on his tattoo.

KEEP READING:

The tragedy of Ashley Wadsworth: the young Mormon who was murdered