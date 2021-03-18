The ordeal that Ronaldinho lives, devastated by the death of his mother: “Drink from morning until the next day”

Dona Miguelina died at the age of 71, a product of the coronavirus (@ronaldinho)

The death of Dona Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos left The Brazilian star Ronaldinho was very emotionally beaten, as revealed by the Brazilian press. Almost a month has passed since his death, after losing the battle against the coronavirus, a disease he contracted in December.

The ex star of FC Barcelona he is living very delicate moments and from Brazil they assure that it is not in a good environment. The 41-year-old former soccer player was recently the protagonist of a media scandal after being stranded in Paraguay for several months due to an alleged falsification of documents.

Now, Dinho settled in Porto Alegre, and it was one of the closest ones who spoke to the newspaper Lance to warn about the harsh present that he is living.

Dona Miguelina was a source of inspiration for the Brazilian star (@atletico)

“Every day is a party. Ronaldinho starts drinking vodka, whiskey, gin in the morning, and just stop drinking the next morning, “he assured the portal From Rio a source who did not want to reveal his identity.

“It is not from now, but we noticed that it became more intense after the death of his mother”added the man from anonymity. The truth is that Miguelina was a source of inspiration for the Brazilian and his brothers. She even He accompanied and guided him throughout his football career.

“I miss this smile and hug”The former soccer player wrote on his Instagram account less than a week ago with a photo in which he is with his mother.

In Porto Alegre, Dinho “Live in a fortress with everything you need”, assured a friend to the Brazilian portal and added: “He has an immense heart and strives to be generous with his friends.” However, he cautioned that, “Not all of them are real and they don’t see that he is doing a lot of damage to himself.”

The last post of Ronaldinho with his mother (@ronaldinho)

“My mother was an inspiration of strength and joy to all who knew her and it will continue to exert its light in our lives forever. With the strength that she taught us, we will continue our journey ”, remarked the former Atlético de Mineiro on his social networks.

His mother’s painting had gotten worse little by little while I was hospitalized in an intensive care unit in a city south of Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grando do Sul.

Precisely at the end of last year, the Brazilian star had used his official accounts to announce the situation his mother was in: “Dear friends, my mother is with Covid and we are fighting for her to recover quickly. He is in an intensive treatment center receiving all the care. I appreciate all the prayers, the positive energies and the love you always have. Mama force ”.

