The ordeal that the young tennis player Emma Raducanu lived with a stalker: “I feel that they have taken away my freedom”

Fame usually brings with it joys, but also dark questions. For the young British tennis player Emma Raducanu, this bitter pill has been the appearance of a stalker who has appeared several times at the door of her home to leave her notes and gifts, and who has even stolen a shoe from her father, thinking that it was a personal object of the athlete .

The man identified as Amrit Magar, 35, has already been found guilty of the crime of harassment. As reported by the newspaper Daily Mail, the Bromley court sentenced him and it is expected that next month the sentence he will receive will be known.

The ordeal for the 2021 US Open champion began when Magar lost his job during the pandemic (he worked as a delivery man for the sales site Amazon) and in his spare time he began to watch the tennis player’s matches on television. This is how he developed an obsession that led him to move to the suburbs of South East London, where Raducanu lives with his parents, Ian and Renee. There he asked the residents of the area for references and was able to locate the exact address of the young woman’s home.

Last November, the stalker first showed up at Emma’s doorstep. She was carrying a bouquet of flowers and a letter that said “I have nothing to say, but you deserve love.”. The strangest thing was not the message itself, but the signatures that accompanied Magar’s. Next to his name were Brina, his wife, and Logan, their dog.

Some time later, he came back to leave a red envelope containing a map with a marked path. The message read “I walked 23 miles for you.” That day, the tennis player’s parents warned the man and confronted him, but he told them that he was delivering gifts on behalf of other people.

The third visit was about 20 days before Christmas and involved an even stranger action: Magar put up lights and decorations on a tree, and dumped trash and used batteries in her mailbox. On that occasion, moreover, he saw the door ajar and took a slipper, thinking it belonged to Emma, ​​when in fact it belonged to the girl’s father. Later, after being arrested, he would confess to the authorities that he tried to take what he considered a “souvenir”.

Ian Raducanu, father of the 19-year-old athlete, saw this action through security cameras that sent a notification to his cell phone. Looking out, he spotted a man standing in front of his home, who soon began to run away. He followed him in his car to a nearby bus station and called the police there.

“Because of all this that happened, I feel like my freedom has been taken away. I’m constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel like I’ve reached a breaking point and I’m afraid this might happen again. I don’t feel safe even in my own home, which is where I should feel safest,” the tennis player told the police a few days ago from Melbourne, where she was preparing to play the Australian Open which would fall in the second round.

He added: “I want to move to a new house with better security. I am afraid he will come back because he knows where I live.” These fears are not unfounded, for now, Magar has been released on bail on the condition that he not approach Emma or her parents, nor can he visit the street where they live.

“I am ashamed,” Magar told the judicial authorities. He also claimed not to know that he had caused discomfort in the athlete. “His inability to explain how he didn’t realize this was harassment is unbelievable,” District Judge Sushil Kumar argued.

Emma Raducanu became the great celebrity of the women’s tennis circuit after making history in the last US Open. the tennis player from 18 years, who occupied the 150th place in the ranking of the WTA, she became the first player in history to win a Grand Slam tournament starting from qualification. In ten presentations he did not give up a set, jumped 127 positions to be 23rd in the world and pocketed more than two million dollars.

The life of the young daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother – who was born in Canada, but represents Great Britain – changed in the blink of an eye. He went from fighting on the fringes of the circuit, to being a celebrity on the rise.

