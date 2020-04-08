General News

The Origin 12-core Ryzen 9 EON15-X wins for Monster Ryzen Laptop of the week

April 8, 2020
1 Min Read

The updated Basis EON15-X is able to disappoint the total fanatics who idea their Eight-core pc was as soon as pretty rad. Check this: The EON15-X rocks a 12-core Ryzen 9 3900 insides its moderately “mild” body.

Basis said the EON15-X (starting at $1,624 just lately from BasisTake away non-product hyperlink) will operate a 15.6-inch, 144Hz panel, GeForce RTX 2070, as a lot as 32GB of RAM, and two 1TB M.2 SSDs plus a 2.5-inch strain bay.

To study this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment