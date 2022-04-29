The original and enigmatic The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe debuts in style on Steam

The reissue of Crows Crows Crows has been released this week on PC and consoles.

This week The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has arrived in digital stores, a reissue of the game that in 2013 surprised everyone by your proposal full of originality. The title hasn’t gotten much more hype than its comedic videos, but it seems to be doing well in the early days.

The reissue is available on PC and consolesFrom Crows Crows Crows, responsible for the game, they have announced that the game has sold 100,000 copies in 24 hours on Steam, very high figures for a game of these characteristics that, in addition to being niche, is a reissue. At the moment we only have data from the Valve platform, although the game is also available on consoles.

“We are amazed by the response of the people. Thank you very much to everyone who is playing it, streaming it and sharing it!”, the team has commented on social networks. The original game puts us in the shoes of a simple employee known as Stanley who faces difficult decisions on his way that we will have to make, and in this new version there are various novelties that we will have to discover for ourselves so as not to spoil the experience.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and we highly recommend trying it out if you get the chance to check it out for yourself. why is it so amazing. Do you want a hint? Just to tell you that even his achievements are different from everything we are used to seeing in the industry.

