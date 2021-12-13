The original GTA used an unlikely trick for their tanks that was hidden from the project bosses.

Two developers have shared some curiosities of the first title of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated on 13 December 2021, 12:01 2 comments

25 years ago, the original Grand Theft Auto was in full swing. The title was the first stone laid for a franchise that Rockstar It ended up becoming a legendary video game saga, reaching its peak with GTA V, which eight years after its release continues to break all records.

But it was the first GTA that made all this possible and, in a recent interview shared by Gamerhub, two of its leaders have shared some very curious anecdotes about the development and how they implemented things that were not planned. It is the case of mythical tank that could be used in the game, of which Ian Johnson y Stewart Waterson they have left us a nice story.

“A key point was when Ian and I joked about the idea of ​​including tanks in the game. It was very ridiculous, and there was no reason to justify it“Waterson explains.” We had no reason to develop it beyond implementing something that was indestructible, very dangerous and hilarious destroying all kinds of things. “

We put a pedestrian on top of a car, slowed it down, and increased bullet damageStewart WatersonThey both ended up cheering up and set out to carry out the plan that afternoon, albeit in a rather unlikely way. “We had the code of the vehicle that we could use, and also the code that allowed a pedestrian to rotate and shoot in eight different directions,” he says. “What we came up with was to put the pedestrian over the car, slowing it down and exaggerating bullet damage. We already had a basic version of a tank. “

The curious anecdote does not end there, but both have revealed that, after checking that it worked and going home, they discovered the next day that it had gotten out of hand: many teammates were having a great time with the tank that they had discovered. After having hidden from their bosses in the beginning, the commotion made them finally have to confess, but the idea was so fun that we finally got to enjoy it in the final version of the game.

Since then, the Grand Theft Auto saga is one of the most importants not only from video games, but also from general entertainment worldwide. It has achieved a surprising graphical evolution since the first installments, and practically all the games that have GTA by name accumulate millions of copies sold, with few exceptions referring to minor titles.

More about: Grand Theft Auto, GTA, Rockstar and Rockstar Games.