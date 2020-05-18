The Originals’ Riley Voelkel Shares Thoughts On First Nude Scene And Playing An Exotic Dancer For Starz’s Hightown

Sure, it was terrifying, and such a problem for me, as a result of I’ve no dance background. I could not even contact my toes once I auditioned for this function. Okay, so it was a reasonably intensive coaching course of of 4 months or so of bodily coaching each day, after which dance coaching. I had these unbelievable coaches that simply actually introduced a aspect out in me that I believe wasn’t actually there earlier than, or I hadn’t tapped into earlier than. I imply, these ladies are simply so empowered and highly effective and comfy, and so they simply personal the stage. That was one thing that didn’t come naturally to me. So my first scene, which you noticed, was me getting up there and dancing in entrance of everybody, and it was terrifying. However I simply had the perfect coaches, and it really grew to become empowering. I tapped into one thing I did not know I had. But it surely was scary.