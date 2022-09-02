The Ortega regime in Nicaragua holds Bishop Rolando Álvarez captive without presenting a formal accusation

Nicaraguan police detained Bishop Rolando Álvarez and placed him under house arrest at his home in Managua



The Nicaraguan authorities are holding Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a critic of the Daniel Ortega regime and who this Thursday he will be under house arrest for two weeks in Managuano charges have been filed so far.

Álvarez, bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the diocese of Estelí, both in northern Nicaragua, was taken from the provincial episcopal palace in the early hours of Friday, August 19, by police officers along with four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman, after having been confined for 15 days.

The National Police, led by Francisco Díaz, President Ortega’s brother-in-law, accuses the bishop of trying to “organize violent groups”allegedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”, although So far they have not offered evidence.

Until now, neither the Public Ministry nor the National Police have publicly presented a formal accusation against Álvarez.close to turning 56 and who is the first bishop arrested since Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007 after coordinating a Governing Board from 1979 to 1985 and presiding over the country for the first time from 1985 to 1990.

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council denounced on August 19 that the Nicaraguan Police extracted the bishop of Matagalpa “with violence” from his residence (AFP)

WHERE IS THE BISHOP?

“The Ortega Murillo regime is not going to divert our attention. We keep asking where Monsignor Rolando Álvarez is. What are they doing with the priests, seminarians and the cameraman kidnapped in El Chipote?”asked this Thursday the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh).

“Immediate freedom for all political prisoners,” demanded that humanitarian organization in a message through Twitter.

The Diocese of Matagalpa prayed this Thursday for its bishop, for the diocesan clergy and for Nicaragua during the Eucharist celebrated in the Cathedral of Matagalpa, according to that Diocese, where it was exhibited “the venerated processional image of Our Lady of Mercy, beginning September.

Also, This was the second Thursday without the “Pastoring, Communion and Prayer” program directed by Bishop Álvarez and broadcast on digital platforms.

Last Sunday, Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes asked the congregation to trust “fully in the Lord, not in strategies” in relation to the situation of Bishop Álvarez and other priests.

Brenes, also Archbishop of Managua and who visited Álvarez at his residence on August 19, when he was formally placed under “household protection” by the National Police, assured that saw him “impaired”although “his spirit and spirit are strong”.

Pope Francis expressed his concern and pain over the situation in Nicaragua and called for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found”, although he made no reference to Álvarez’s arrest.

The Sandinista government continues without referring to that offer by Francisco.

The bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, remains deprived of liberty in Managua, in the latest episode of the confrontation between the Sandinista regime and the Catholic Church (AFP)

SANDINISTAS-CHURCH: A CONVULSE YEAR

The arrest of Bishop Álvarez is the most recent chapter in a particularly convulsive last year for the Catholic Church in Nicaragua with the Ortega regime, who has branded the clerics as “coup plotters” and “terrorists”.

This year, the Sandinista government expelled from the country the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag and 18 nuns from the Missionaries of Charity order, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Also he has imprisoned seven priests, shut down nine Catholic radio stations and pulled three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

The police have also entered by force and raided a parish, prevented parishioners from receiving the Eucharist inside the temple and besieged other priests in their churches. Likewise, the Archdiocese of Managua was prohibited from carrying out a procession with the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years. The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.6 million inhabitants of Nicaragua, according to the latest national census.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The regime of Daniel Ortega executes a legal process “plagued by arbitrariness” against the imprisoned priests

Gaunt and thin to the extreme: the Ortega regime in Nicaragua exhibited another group of political prisoners after a year in prison

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega showed for the first time a group of political prisoners after more than 400 days in detention

The Ortega-Murillo dictatorship in Nicaragua became a key bridge for the entry of Russia, China and Iran into the region