The Osbournes Reunite (Partially) for Travel Channel Paranormal Series – Variety

The Osbournes, the heavy-metal household that wowed MTV viewers practically 20 years in the past, are set to stage a partial reunion on Travel Channel.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne will be a part of their son, Jack, for eight hour-long episodes of “The Osbournes Need To Imagine,” a sequence that has Jack Osbourne making an attempt to persuade his dad and mom of the veracity of stunning clips of purported paranormal exercise. Within the sequence premiere, Jack Osbourne shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts. The present debuts Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. japanese.

“We see if I can poke at my dad and mom” over things like ghosts and UFOs, says Jack Osbourne, in an interview. With households hunkering down because of the results of the coronavirus pandemic, he says, his household’s schedules freed up time so his dad and mom might participate within the mission – largely performed of their house. “It’s really going to be quite a lot of enjoyable,” he provides. His sister, Kelly Osbourne, is just not collaborating, however the sequence will mark the primary time all three members of the clan have appeared on TV collectively in a sequence for the reason that household’s landmark MTV program.

Throughout every episode, Jack Osbourne exhibits his dad and mom clips of phenomena which may embody Bigfoot, UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls and unexplained apparitions, Ozzy and Sharon will evaluation and critique every and their unvarnished commentary and reactions will gas this system.

The sequence is a part of a years-long effort on the Discovery-owned cable outlet to focus extra on storytelling, says Matt Butler, normal supervisor of the community, in an interview. The new Osbournes idea is examined, he says: Jack Osbourne has been host of the community’s “Portals To Hell” with paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman, and has been seen exploring haunted websites and historic phenomena. A “watch get together” that includes Jack within the early days of the present pandemic proved profitable.

For the youthful Osbourne, the sequence is the newest chapter of a life crammed with a fascination for the offbeat and unusual. Rising up, he remembers, “I used to be a giant ‘X-Information’ fan – the most important nerd ever. I learn all of the books, watched all of the episodes. And so, for me, as a child, it was like a nerdy pastime – the paranormal, and UFOs, and ghosts.” He was in a position to pursue his curiosity in a sequence for NBCUniversal’s Syfy in 2012 ,and that carried him to the eye of executives at Travel Channel.

Followers shouldn’t count on extra appearances by the household on future TV efforts, says Jack Osbourne. “Everybody’s timne may be very restricted with what we are able to do work-wise, so don’t know if there may very well be greater than these episodes.” Nonetheless, he provides, “you by no means know.”

“The Osbournes Need To Imagine” is produced by Meetinghouse Productions for Travel Channel. Government producers for Meetinghouse are Elaine White and Jason Cilo. Government producers for Travel Channel is Ron Simon, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice chairman of manufacturing and growth, Matthew Butler is normal supervisor and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Vacation spot America.