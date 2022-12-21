The Oscar Academy Film Museum is already a success

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles (Bloomberg Photo by Jill Connelly)

Following cost overruns, construction delays, and the pandemic, the museum sold 700,000 tickets in its first year of operation, from October 2021 to September 30, 2022. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its affiliates, the venue grossed $23.7 million in the year ending June 30.

It is a legitimate tourist attraction. They are solid, pre-pandemic figures, like those of ElvisTaking into account that Gracelandthe King’s house, was for a long time the reference for this kind of thing.

That 700,000 attendance is below what the museum estimated in 2015, when it first tapped the nearly $341 million municipal bond market through the California Bank for Infrastructure and Economic Development. At the time, the museum anticipated that between 860,500 and 877,710 visitors would pay to see Dorothy’s shoes and Scarlett’s dress and Sonny’s suit and whatever else the Academy wanted to display from the Hollywood loft.

The Graceland museum, the home of Elvis Presley, was for a long time the reference for the operation of this type of museum (Ariel Cobbert / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS)

But the pandemic reduced capacity and the museum revised downward its goal for the first year, setting it at 800,000 visitors. Normally in tourist attractions the first year is big, attendance goes down and slowly goes up again. But this time around I wouldn’t be surprised if museum attendance increased in its second year, as life and tourism return to normal.

It may interest you: These are the winners of the FIDBA, documentary film festival

It seems that museums do relatively better than movies. Box office receipts, at $6.8 billion, are 88.8% above 2021 but 33.6% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Field Museum in Chicago, for example, reported that admissions for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $12.3 million, up from the $2.6 million it earned in 2020, but 18 .5% less than the 15.1 million dollars of 2019. The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, for its part, reported that the entries amounted to a total of 7.34 million dollars for the fiscal year ended on 30 June 2022, up from the $2.35 million earned in fiscal 2021 and 7.8% below the $7.96 million he earned before the pandemic.

From the beginning, back in 2015, the Academy has said it expects museum revenues to cover operating costs. But: “To the extent the Academy Museum has any shortfalls from the operations of the Academy Museum, the Academy anticipates funding such shortfalls in the form of capital contributions to the Academy Museum Foundation.” The $23.7 million raised by the museum in 2022 falls short of the $93.5 million in development and operations costs in 2022, but would have covered the $21.3 million budgeted for in 2021. The $93.5 figure million includes pre-opening capital depreciation and write-offs, and the operating budget figure was closer to $50 million, according to a person familiar with museum finances.

A guest holds a real Oscar statuette inside The Oscars Experience at the Academy Museum (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

The Academy’s main source of income is what it earns from broadcasting its annual awards show, the Oscars. In 2022, they amounted to more than 137 million dollars. He also has a large investment fund totaling $646.9 million. In 2021, the net return on investments was $70.3 million. In 2022, the performance of the markets was not so good and the net return on investments was negative by 45 million.

As for the bonds used to build the museum, they reflect the damage that all fixed income has suffered so far this year, in addition to the pandemic. On Friday, $250,000 of the 5% notes due 2029, sold as part of a 2020 refinancing, were trading at 115.059 euros. Its original price was 130.74. If you think this movie business has a future, they could present an interesting opportunity.

Fuente: The Washington Post

Keep reading

Thierry Frémaux and the future of cinema: “The desire to see fiction in theaters will return”

The literary work of Sosa Villada comes to the cinema to challenge the common places of the trans universe

With “Avatar: The Way of Water”, James Cameron revitalizes blockbuster cinema