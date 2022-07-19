The other side of Mo Farah’s painful story: who is the man whose identity was stolen to enter England illegally

The real Mo Farah lives in Turkey and was interviewed by The Sun newspaper

The documentary The real Mofarah that was broadcast on the networks BBC y Red Bull Studios revolutionized the world of sports. In it, the mythical Olympic champion recounted for the first time his shocking story in which he revealed that his real name was not Mohamed Farah but Hussein Abdi Kahinand that she was a victim of child trafficking and slavery when she was nine years old.

After recounting his experiences, since a woman took him from next door to his family and smuggled him into Britain to work in the care of other children, until he got citizenship and competed internationally under the name by which he is known today, still One chapter remained untold.

What happened to the life of the young man whose identity this woman stole to give to little Hussein? Days later, the British newspaper The Sun managed to find his whereabouts, “a cheerful student without money who dreams of meeting his famous Olympic hero in person,” he explained.

Mo Farah told his story in a documentary (Reuters)

that child has today 39 years old and lives in Turkey after emigrating from Mogadishu, (capital of Somalia) with the aim of achieving a better future in the United Kingdom. “It would be amazing to go there. Can you help me get there? I would like to meet Mo Farah.”he explained eagerly.

“It has been crazy. People been calling me and texting mefriends and media around the world”, Farah assured after his namesake told his story through the documentary echoed around the world.

Unlike the mythical Olympic champion, his present is totally different. After arriving in Turkey he studied at Aydin University in Istanbul where he is now teaches science and technology courses. In turn, the British media reported that some time ago he was staying in a $2.40 a night lodging along with students from Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, until he got a more spacious place.

In parallel, The Sun spoke with a neighborhood merchant and he explained that Mo Farah, “He is a very nice and polite man., always has time to talk and tell you how his day was. Who knew that in all this time his name was being used by a famous runner in England?” he wondered.

Mo Farah, king of the athletics tracks, revealed in a documentary that he arrived illegally in the United Kingdom with a false identity (AFP)

“Mohamed is a lovely boy, he was very popular in the bedroom, always smiling. There are mainly foreign students here, it is very cheap”, commented one of the people who shared a room with him. “He was definitely very excited to go to England and talked about it a lot. That was his dream.”

The young man in question he left somalia when he was little with his mother and lived for a time in Kenya, where he attended a school for disadvantaged children. Later, after studying at Kenyatta University, in 2019 she moved to Somaliland to spend time with her father, although the following year she undertook her trip to Turkey.

“He has never expressed any rancor for his situation, but the family feels very bad for him. He was left alone in Africa while another boy went to a good school in London and was given many opportunities by using his name,” a source revealed to The Sun.

It should be noted that, in the documentary that shocked the world of sports, the athlete was asked if he wanted to meet the real Mohamed Farah in the United Kingdom: “I will do my best to make that happen”he replied.

KEEP READING

“My name is not Mo Farah”: the legendary Olympic champion told his shocking story for the first time and revealed that he was enslaved as a child

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history again, winning the fifth gold in the 100 meters and warned: “I am able to run faster”

Exciting and pinpoint definition in the 100 meters of the World Championships in Athletics: the American Fred Kerley is the new king of speed

He was number 1 in the world, he left tennis to study in the United States and decided not to play again: “One day I said ‘I don’t feel like doing this anymore'”