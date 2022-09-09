The other two Charles who were kings of England: from the father’s execution to the son’s change of religion

King Carlos I had serious conflicts with Parliament and immediately lost popularity.

Nothing predicted the hectic political times that were coming. The young monarch who acceded to the throne in England did so in the midst of popular sympathy and liked his austere and religious character, attributes that were welcomed by the strict Puritans who scrutinized him with a frown from Parliament.

The King of Great Britain, Scotland and Ireland Charles I was born in Dunfermline, a town in central Scotland, on November 19, 1600. He was the second son of Jacobo Isucceeded him in 1625 and the same year he married Henrietta Mariathe 16-year-old daughter of Henry IV of France who, being Catholic, was not crowned queen.

The monarch received a kingdom with an empty treasury and needed new taxes to generate resources, taxes that had to be approved by Parliament. They were already at war with Spain and needed money. But the parliamentarians voted for him the right to collect customs, only for one year. The king did not understand such mistrust and dominated by his favourite, the Duke of Buckingham, in 1625 and 1626 dissolved it twice.

The expedition of 90 sails that on November 1, 1625 that Cádiz had sent in revenge for the slight suffered when he was rejected by the sister of Felipe IV, was defeated. That useless war had to be faced with loans.

Oliver Cromwell fought King Charles I, and would end up taking him to the gallows.

The king tried to cover up the bad news with the persecutions against the Roman Catholics, thinking that in this way he could distract the people, but it did not work.

His subjects were able to verify that they were governed by a lying man, extremely suspicious and with little sense of humor. He liked music but more painting, which would make him one of the main collectors in Europe at the time.

He met a third parliament in 1628 and agreed to the Petition of Rights, a condition imposed by the parliamentarians, through which it was intended to limit the powers of the king and that curtailed his power in tax matters, in the application of martial law, imprisonment without trial and the cantonment of troops in civilian homes.

To make matters worse, on August 23, 1628, a fanatic murdered his favorite adviser, Jorge Villiersduque de Buckingham.

In 1629 he again dissolved Parliament, arrested opposition leaders and ruled despotically, on the advice of Earl Strafford and Archbishop Laud. Ten years of dictatorship began.

His attempt to re-establish Episcopalianism in Scotland ended in an armed insurrection. Charles I he had to summon Parliament in 1640, which he needed to obtain financing in his war against Scotland. But the parliamentarians were more concerned with the monarch apologizing to them than waging war on the Scots. Finally Charles I dissolved it. It had lasted from April to May 1640. That’s why it went down in history as the Short Parliament.

It was succeeded by the Long Parliament, because its members inserted the clause that it could only be dissolved with the agreement of its members, which put a limit on the king’s powers.

In secret Charles I He entered into talks with the Scots and Irish to help him militarily against Parliament. When these maneuvers became known, he was widely discredited.

Charles I minutes before being executed in 1649. Taken from Cromwell – Lord Protector of England, by E. Momigliano.

His attempt to stop the leaders of the House of Commons, such as Pym, Hampden y Hollesamong others, had to leave London in 1642. Within a few months, civil war broke out.

The royalist army was defeated by Oliver Cromwell in July 1644 on Marston Moor and the king lost the north of England. On June 14, 1645 at Naseby, the king’s army was finally destroyed.

He tried to negotiate with political parties, without success. In 1646 he had to flee to Oxford and surrendered to the Scots. He tried a double game, pretending to negotiate with parliament, but he also did it with the Scots, who invaded England to put him back on the throne. But after Cromwell’s victory at Preston, a battle fought between August 17 and 19, 1648, a court accused the king of tyrant, traitor and public enemy and he was sentenced to death.

His head was cut off on 30 January 1649 in Whitehall. As a last wish, she asked to wear two shirts because of the harsh winter cold. He said that he did not want to be shown trembling in his last moments in front of his enemies who had gathered to see him die.

King Carlos II was more intelligent than his father and had a different kind of relationship with Parliament.

The other Carlosthe eldest of nine children, the second son (the first had died as soon as his mother gave birth to him) was born in London on May 29, 1630 at Saint James’s Palace.

When his father was executed he was proclaimed King of Scotland, where he landed in 1650. He invaded England but was defeated by Cromwell in Worcester in 1651. He had to flee to France and then to the Netherlands.

When his father was executed, the monarchy had been abolished and replaced by a tyranny headed by Cromwell, known as the “Lord Protector”. When Cromwell died in September 1658, the process for the restoration of the monarchy was triggered.

Thanks to George MonckGovernor of Scotland, who marched with his army on England to put an end to the reigning anarchy, Carlos he was recalled to London and acclaimed king in 1660.

During the reign of Charles II, London was devastated by fire. It was in September 1666.

He assumed the throne as Carlos II. His first move was to execute the judges who had convicted his father, and he had Cromwell’s body dug up and hung, subjecting him to a posthumous execution.

He was cultured, affable, likeable, intelligent and popular, but also selfish and would be considered a frivolous person.

The restoration work was carried out by his adviser, the Earl of Clarendon. His international policy was a continuation, in part, of that of Cromwell. He sold Dunkirk to France and in 1664 started a war with Holland which he had to abandon in 1667 after the Peace of Breda.

Since then, he followed his own policy and governed with his ministry called Cabal, a private council made up of five people, whose last name initials formed the word Cabal.

With the intention of re-establishing the absolute monarchy and Catholicism, he signed the secret Treaty of Dover with Louis XIV, by which he received a pension from the King of France and a promise to help him with troops if necessary.

His policy ran into Parliament, which forced him to end the second war with Holland (1672-1674), and made him approve in 1673 the law that prevented Catholics from holding positions in the State, and the law of Habeas Corpus in 1679 .

That same year he dissolved Parliament to save his adviser the Duke of Leeds. Gathered another in Oxford, as he approved the law excluding his brother from the succession Jamesfor being catholic, also dissolved it, in 1681, and governed without him.

During his reign the two great parties arose: the Tory, conservative, and the Whig, liberal. He advanced the administration, established England as a commercial and naval power and as a colonial expansion, and was noted for promoting the arts and sciences.

It suffered the impressive fire that between September 2 and 5, 1666 devastated London.

Got married with Catherine of Braganza of Portugal, 23, in two ceremonies: one Catholic, secret and the other public, Anglican. Although she had three pregnancies, they ended in abortion and she had no offspring. He had illegitimate children with his mistresses. Catherine went down in history as the first queen to drink tea.

He was 54 when on February 2, 1685 Charles II he became seriously ill from a stroke, and suspected poisoning flew over. In his agony, she requested the presence of a priest. Very discreetly, the father came John Huddleston. He was a person he knew, since the priest had helped him escape to France in 1651 when Cromwell I was chasing him. He secretly went to the rooms of the king, who was admitted to Catholicism and received extreme unction. Thus he became the first Catholic to reign in England since the death of Mary I, in 1558..

He passed away on February 6 in Whitehall.

Of course they had no way of knowing, but these two monarchs would have to wait 337 years for the English throne to be occupied by another Charles, a prince whose real history, at 73 years old, is just beginning.

