The Outer Worlds: Murder and Mystery DLC now has a release date

Obsidian Entertainment has announced that the second and final expansion of The Outer Worlds, Murder on Eridanos, will be released on March 17, 2021.

Along with the announcement, Obsidian gave fans a look at the official opening cinematic for Murder on Eridanos, coming to PC, PlayStation 5 (via backward compatibility), Xbox Series X / S (via backward compatibility), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week. Also, the new expansion will come to Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

More details of this new expansion were revealed on the PlayStation Blog, which will assign you the task of discovering who murdered the renowned actress Halcyon Helen.

Murder on Eridanos is largely a murder mystery, but the developers had to make sure to take into account the freedom of choice that The Outer Worlds allows, including the player’s abilities, strengths and weaknesses that were chosen, which companions are with you, what clues you find, who you question (and in what order!), and much more.

While solving this crime, players will have to question witnesses, learn about possible alibis, and discuss who you think murdered this actress. The ending of this DLC will largely depend on your actions, and one possible scenario involves you convincing others that YOU were somehow responsible for the murder.

Characters from The Outer Worlds like Spencer Woolrich and Black Hole Bertie will appear in this DLC, and players will have access to an entirely new tool known as the Discrepancy Amplifier to aid in the investigation.

This tool will help you reveal clues around you, unlock new mission options, and provide “Your own humorous analysis of those details.”.

Murder on Eridanos will also arrive with new perks and defects, science weapons, armor variants, and “Lots of additional missions and choices to make along the way.”.