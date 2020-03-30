The ‘Outlander’ Death That Brought ‘An Unexpected Wave of Emotion’ (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” the seventh episode of “Outlander” Season 5.

The newest “Outlander” episode was merely heartbreaking with one confirmed loss of life and one destiny left fairly actually hanging within the steadiness.

Each e-book readers and non-book readers alike have been conscious for some time that Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) was on borrowed time on the present. In Diana Gabaldon’s e-book sequence, Murtagh was killed on the Battle of Culloden within the second novel, “Dragonfly in Amber.” Preserving him alive to fulfill up once more with Jamie (Sam Heughan) within the American colonies was an enormous change the present made. However preventing for a rebellious trigger towards the British Crown was all the time going to be a harmful proposition and as such, Murtagh’s time got here to an finish in “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” when he was killed saving Jamie’s life in the course of the Battle of Alamance.

Though the tip of Murtagh’s arc was shared with Lacroix earlier than the season started, the actor tells Selection he nonetheless discovered himself greatly surprised in the course of the manufacturing of it.

“The day we really shot, me getting shot — I obtained very emotional and I didn’t anticipate that,” says Lacroix. “It was arduous saying goodbye to those guys that I’d labored with for six or seven years.”

After Murtagh appeared and saved Jamie’s life, one of Jamie’s fellow militia members snuck up behind Jamie and shot Murtagh within the chest. He died on the base of a tree in his godson’s arms, however Jamie couldn’t settle for what had occurred and carried Murtagh again to Claire (Caitriona Balfe). Within the medical tent, he begged her to avoid wasting Murtagh — however Claire needed to inform him that she couldn’t.

“[Usually] I attempt to zone out utterly, meditate my method out of the scene. However you’re additionally conscious that this efficiency between Sam and Caitriona is happening — Sam’s highly effective breakdown was particularly good,” says Lacroix. “I used to be advantageous mendacity there, doing my factor, however imagine it or not, it was when Caitriona took my hand and began adjusting my jacket and stated one thing like, ‘Oh, Murtagh, my buddy.’ That obtained me as nicely — that was an sudden wave of emotion. I used to be nearly [watching] from the viewers’s perspective at that second.”

The viewers could undoubtedly want that Murtagh might have continued on on the present, however Lacroix seems like this was the proper time for his character to exit. He says Murtagh’s “tragic flaw” is his “allegiance to justice and household” and he all the time anticipated to exit like this.

“It’s very becoming that his loss of life is what results in the spark that offers Jamie the dedication to hold on with the struggle of Revolution,” says Lacroix. “I believe it makes good sense in phrases of storytelling. It might have been good to hold on and combat by Jamie’s facet, however one of the thrill of long-form storytelling is you get hooked up to those characters over an extended interval of time in order that when one does die, it’s such a extra emotive expertise for the viewers. I believe it’s a beautiful bit of drama to have.”

Lacroix additionally says that he feels “fortunate that the character continued on so long as he did,” and it actually wouldn’t be very Murtagh-like to be “sitting on the porch with Jocasta for one more couple of seasons.”

In a bit of poetic coincidence, Lacroix reveals that whereas that is the seventh episode within the season, he really needed to come again to the manufacturing to reshoot his loss of life scene on the finish of manufacturing, in order that gave him an actual sense of finality to his complete “Outlander” expertise.

“It type of hit me as we have been de-rigging and saying goodbye to Sam within the automobile park. ‘Bittersweet’ is one of the best ways to explain it,” he says. However, “I’m nonetheless involved with most of the forged, so undoubtedly that may proceed. We’ve made lifetime friendships.”

Murtagh wasn’t the one heartbreaking loss of life of the episode. Whereas the Battle of Alamance was raging for many of the characters, Roger (Richard Rankin) was attempting desperately to return to Jamie, Claire and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) after having taken Murtagh a message concerning the impending battle. However alongside the best way, he stopped to speak with Morag Mackenzie (Elysia Welch), his ancestor whom he met when crossing the Atlantic on Stephen Bonnet’s (Ed Speleers) ship.

Morag’s husband Buck discovered them hugging and promptly beat Roger bloody and turned him over to the Purple Coats as a Regulator prisoner. In a enjoyable bit of casting that “Outlander” managed to maintain a secret, Buck was performed by Graham McTavish, aka Dougal Mackenzie. If you happen to’ll recall, Buck is definitely the grown son of Dougal and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek), so it was a enjoyable shock that they obtained McTavish to play his personal son.

Sadly, as enjoyable as it could have been to see McTavish once more, Buck was not a welcome sight for Roger. After being turned over to the Purple Coats, Roger was strung up for instance of what occurs to rebels. Within the waning moments of the episode, Jamie, Claire and Brianna discovered Roger’s physique hanging from a tree by a noose.

“Outlander” airs Sundays at eight p.m. on Starz.