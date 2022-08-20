The Outlast Trials will be at Gamescom alongside another big game coming very soon, according to Geoff Keighley

The presenter has been confirming some titles that will show news at the Opening Live Night on August 23.

Gamescom 2022 is looking better and better with each passing day, and Geoff Keighley is in charge of raise our expectations since every time he can he is announcing new games that we will see in the Opening Live Night. The latest to join are Outlast Trials and Gotham Knights.

Both Outlast Trials and Gotham Knights will be shown at GamescomGeoff Keighley has confirmed in your twitter account the return of terrifying The Outlast Trials that can be played cooperatively. On Tuesday, August 23, we will be able to take a new look at the title developed by Red Barrels, whose latest installments were great exponents of the horror genre. At the moment the game does not have a release datebut Gamescom could be the ideal time to reveal it.

The thing has not been left there, because to celebrate that the title has reached the Gold phase, Gotham Knights will also be at Gamescom 2022. We will see a new trailer for the title developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, according to Keighley himself confirmed in a tweet.

It’s no wonder that Gamescom 2022 have sold all the tickets available. aim to be a Big event after a few titles have already been confirmed for the Opening Live Night of the August 23rd.

