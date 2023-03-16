The Outsider Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The HBO show The Outsider seems to be a hit, but will it get a second season? Richard Price, the show’s producer, says that he is already working on a second season.

The Outsider, an American crime-drama TV show, is made and created by Jason Bateman and Richard Price. Ben Mendelsohn plays detective Ralph Anderson, and Cynthia Erivo plays private eye Holly Gibney, among other roles. The show is about trying to find out who killed a local boy in a horrible way. El Cuco, a mysterious being, did it. At the end of the 10-episode season, which HBO is careful to call a “drama series” and not a “miniseries,” Ralph and Holly face El Cuco and seem to have killed it, but can a supernatural being really be killed?

Richard Price, who created and made The Outsider, already has talked about making a second season. He told IndieWire in January, “Of course, there will be another” (if HBO wants one). There is no such thing as a TV show that, if it does well, won’t get a second season. With a season finale that was both satisfying and left some questions unanswered, it’s possible that the show will be renewed soon, but will it?

Will there be a The Outsider Season 2?

The final episode of The Outsider was watched by 2.2 million people, which is more than the first episode’s audience. But Deadline reported on November 10 that HBO would not be making a second season. That means the show’s production company, MRC, can now “take it to market” and try to find a home for it on another premium channel or streaming platform.

Stephen King seemed sure that there would be a second season of the show before HBO said it wouldn’t be happening. In a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly in October, the author praised Erivo’s “terrific” performance as Gibney and said, “As soon as they can get the production going, there will be a second season of The Outsider.”

The Outsider Season 2 Cast

New people will be in Season 2 of THE OUTSIDER. We also think that a lot of the characters from the first season will be back for the second. But here is a list of the actors who are likely to be in season 2 of THE OUTSIDER.

Ben Mendelsohn as Ralph Anderson

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

Bill Camp as Howie Salomon

Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley

Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland

Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson

Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton

Yul Vazquez as Yunis Sablo

Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins

Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney

Max Beesley as Seale Bolton

Derek Cecil as Andy Katcavage

Summer Fontana as Maya Maitland

Scarlett Blum as Jessa Maitland

Frank Deal as Fred Peterson

Dayna Beilenson as Mildred Patterson

Hettienne Park as Tamika Collins

Michael Esper as Kenneth Hayes

laire Bronson as Joy Peterson

Michael H. Cole as Herbert Parker

Marc Fajardo as Myron Lazar

Margo Moorer as Libby Stanhop

What happened at the end of The Outsider Season 1?

Even though the end of The Outsider seemed to be the end of El Cuco’s story, there were a few moments that set up the possibility of a second Outsider season. The first one was pretty clear: it happened in one of the episode’s last scenes. When Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) tells Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) goodbye, he says that the two could work together again in the future (though he hopes for something a bit more normal, “like a gangland triple homicide, or something like that”). Obviously, this sets them up for more adventures like those in True Detective.

The Outsider Season 2 Plot

The plot of the Stephen King book that The Outsider is based on was used up, so it’s likely that the Gibney character will be at the center of a new mystery in the second season. At the end of Season 1, there was a scene in the middle of the credits where Gibney was visited by a ghost. A scratch on her arm also showed that she might be under the control of the bad guy El Cuco or another demonic force. It could be the beginning of a new case. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, King said that he had read a few of the scripts for season 2 and that they were “really great” and had “a real spooky paranormal element.”

If you can’t get enough of Holly Gibney, King has written a lot of stories about her. The paranormal researcher was first seen in King’s Bill Hodges trilogy of books, which were turned into the TV show Mr. Mercedes. The actress Justine Lupe played her on the show, which ran for three seasons on the Audience Network. All three seasons are now available to stream on Peacock. King also wrote about the character again in a short story that was published in April 2020 as part of his collection If It Bleeds. Given how much he likes the character, Gibney, he might write another mystery about him.

The Outsider Season 2 Trailer

Since we understand that the season of the show isn’t going to be renewed, there’s no trailer.

The Outsider Season 2 Release Date

As season 2 of The Outsider hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s no date for when it will come out.