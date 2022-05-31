The ovation of the fans, the move that drew applause from his rival and the best shot of the match: three gems from Gabriela Sabatini’s return to Roland Garros

* Sabatini’s intervention that aroused applause from Davenport

On a special day for Roland Garros for the expected duel between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the men’s quarterfinals, one of the most exciting scenes was experienced in the first turn when Gabriela Sabatini jumped into Court Suzanne Lenglen to make her debut in the women’s tournament of legends along with Gisela Dulko.

The number 3 in the world in 1989 decided to return to star in a game at 52 years and with a brilliant level that allowed the Argentine duo to take victory with a doble 6-3 against the Americans Lindsay Davenport y Mary Joe Fernandez.

The duel, which lasted 54 minutes, had two moments that showed an intact Gaby. First with the duel 2-2 in the opening set: Sabatini was attentive in a background rally between Dulko and Davenport, crossed paths and won the point, awakening the recognition of the North American.

However, all its quality was exposed in a crossover exchange with Lindsay, who became 1 in the world in 1998 and today, at 45, has been away from the circuits for more than ten years. The three-time Grand Slam winner held the rally with Sabatini and even put her in trouble for a moment, but Argentina landed a magnificent shot at an impossible angle for Davenport and also for Fernandez, who was lurking in the net.

“There were several nice moments, some little drops. We did nice things, I think it was a good game”, Dulko mentioned after the game about the most outstanding scenes. “The idea was to try to loosen up a bit”Sabatini acknowledged that, despite being the oldest tennis player in the game (Dulko is 37 years old and Fernandez 50), she shone without the document being a condition.

With a shy smile from the brick dust of Roland Garros, Gaby was also able to enjoy the support of the Albiceleste fans who were in the stadium and decided to interrupt the television interview to shout “Argentina, Argentina”. “It’s incredible, it’s what fills us the most, having all the people behind us supporting us and sharing this together with them,” he acknowledged. “You feel all the love from the people, from our team, from our family at home and from friends,” accompanied Dulko.

Already with the triumph in the pocket, now the steps of the Argentine duo will be defined by the order of play that the organization plans. Dulko-Sabatini are in Group A along with a completely French composed by Tatiana Golovin and Nathalie Tauziat and another with the local Mary Pierce and Croatian Iva Majolibeyond the fact that the North Americans also make up the area Davenport and Fernandez. “They came to win…”, warned the journalist from ESPN in the post-match interview, but Gaby was measured and proposed a “step by step”.

On the other side of the table is group B with four other pairs: Chanda Rubin (USA)-Sandrine Testud (FROM); Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) –Martina Navratilova (USA); Flavia Pennetta (ITA)-Francesca Schiavone (ITA); Y Magdalena Maleeva (BUL)-Rennae Stubbs (OUT).

It was a special moment for tennis lovers who were able to see Sabatini on the court again 25 years and 7 months since that last time officially at the WTA in Zurich against the American Jennifer Capriati. Winner of 39 trophies (singles and doubles) and a silver medal in the Olympic Games, Gaby reappeared in this tournament of legends to get a bitter taste in the traditional brick dust contest that had her as semi-finalist five times at the singles level and another three times defeated in the final of the doubles contest in the company of Steffi Graf.

His last time at Roland Garros had been almost 27 years ago when he fell in the quarterfinals of the 1995 edition against the German Steffi Graff. “My first time playing tournament of legends. We started playing with Gise, training, playing paddle tennis and the organizers saw us. They must have seen us quite well and there they invited us to play. It gave me a bit of a thing at first, nerves. Back to the environment. I feel like this belongs in the past. Being mixed with the tennis players again, it bothers me to go to the locker room, ”she had explained before the debut clash.

“I needed to get away from tennis. I didn’t play for several years and after a few years I went back to tournaments. It was very difficult for me to continue being related to tennis, perhaps more so the tennis environment, everything that had to do with it. I always liked to play sports and when I stopped playing I dedicated myself to running for three or five hours. One day in Buenos Aires I did 50 kilometers of one. Then I did a few stages in the Tour de France. I leaned towards those things and today I enjoy them. They are my ground wire ”, Gaby had said on the day before his debut.

