The overtaking show from Charles Leclerc to Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc returned to victory in the formula 1 after eight dates and was second in the championship. In order to jump to the top in the Austrian Grand Prixeleventh date of the season, the Monegasque of Ferrari surpassed three times Max Verstappen, that with his Red Bull He suffered tire degradation. The world champion’s car did not have the best set-up and that undermined optimal performance.

Leclerc started second and in the first few laps he reduced the gap to the then leader Verstappen, who began to lose pace due to the wear of his tires. The Dutchman started on the medium compound and on the tenth lap he was attacked by the Monegasque, who managed to put the car on par in the third corner, but Max was able to hold his position.

However, two rounds later Leclerc went for revenge and got it in the fourth variation and jumped into command for the first time. This led to the first pit stop for Verstappen, who was fitted with hard compound tires.

After the stops of the Ferrari drivers, Verstappen regained the lead, although the pace of the Italian cars was so good that Leclerc once again took notice of the Red Bull driver. It was on turn 33 in the third variant, the one that is closed and almost 90 degrees, with a slope that implies good traction to be able to overtake. It was another example of the great engine that the Scuderia has and that it already showed on the last date at Silverstone, where Carlos Sainz won.

Then the competition was emotionless and Leclerc made a good difference in the lead until he complied with another stop in the pits. He returned to the track third, then Sainz gave him his position since the Monegasque is fighting for the title, and it hardly took him to pass Verstappen again, in the same curve as the previous second, although in this last instance he put the car for inside and left the Dutchman behind.

Then Ferrari had bad news which was the dramatic abandonment of Sainz due to the breakage of its engine that generated a fire principle and the flames in the F1-75 with the Spanish driver inside the car generated everyone’s alert. However, the man from Madrid got out of his vehicle and suffered no consequences.

In the end Leclerc radioed a problem with the accelerator of his car and it was difficult to put the changes. This allowed Verstappen to get close and the finish was open. But the Monegasque was able to stay ahead and took the win. He won again after eight dates and had not done so since the third event in Australia. He was escorted by Verstappen and Lewis Hamiltonwith his Mercedes.

With these results, the championship took on color, since Leclerc is now second and reduced Verstappen by five points. The Monegasque was also helped by the abandonment of Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who suffered damage to his Red Bull after going to bed with Leca due to contact with George Russell (Mercedes).

The next date will be on July 24 at the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard Autodrome in Le Castellet. The second half of the season will begin there.

