The Overwatch 2 beta will receive numerous changes and Blizzard is already preparing future tests

The hero-shooter has a closed test underway for PC, although it is also announced for consoles.

The closed beta Overwatch 2 has been active for a few days for some lucky PC users, although more and more players can access it thanks to the Twitch drops that have catapulted the game to the top of the purple platform ranking.

But there is still a long way to go for it to be ready if we take into account that Blizzard you want to keep fine-tuning the experience. In a publication on the official website, the Californian studio has announced different changes and adjustments that will arrive for this beta and for future tests.

They explain that the main objectives of this beta version are to test the change towards 5v5, the new maps and the Push game mode, as well as the general balance and stability of the servers. They ensure that, according to the comments received, the players have a greater sense of impact in games and enjoy the rhythm of combat and clashes.

The biggest changes are targeting support heroes.Among the main changes that will apply soon, they talk a lot about the heroes. They say most are balanced in terms of level of choice by users and the victories that are achieved with them. However, some are not as tight as they want, and to do so they will modify the skills and stats of various support heroesprofile for which they will add more characters in the future.

They comment that while some modifications will take place in the current beta, new ideas will most likely come in future tests. For example, the new score table will display key statistics in real timeand there will be changes to the medal system.

Overwatch 2 closed beta is live on PC since April 26 until May 17, and can be accessed by registering on the official website or trying your luck with the rewards by watching certain Twitch streamers. Although hero-shooters are in the doldrums lately, it’s worth remembering that the title will not only be released on PC, but also will come sometime also to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

More about: Overwatch 2, Blizzard, Beta, Closed Beta, Test and PC.