The owner of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa said that they will recover the building confiscated by the Ortega dictatorship: “We will be back soon”

Ana María Chamorro, sole survivor of the Chamorro Cardenal brothers, owners and founders of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa. (Photo The Press)

“I am outraged”says Ana María Chamorro de Holmann, 95 years old, the only living sister of the Chamorro Cardenal family, owner of the historic newspaper La Prensa, after the Daniel Ortega regime announced on Tuesday the inauguration of a government training center in the building where it worked. the editorial office of the oldest newspaper in Nicaragua.

A year ago, On August 13, 2021, the Nicaraguan dictatorship militarily took over the building of the newspaper La Prensa, in Managua, and arrested and initiated proceedings for alleged “money laundering” against its general manager, Juan Lorenzo Holmann.

“Money laundering”, “treason against the country” and “dissemination of false news” are the main legal “wildcards” used by the Ortega regime to imprison and prosecute critics and opponents.

On Tuesday, the newspaper La Prensa, which currently works only in its digital version, denounced that its building had woken up without its characteristic sign. “With this action began the circus that the Ortega Murillo dictatorship carried out this Tuesday, August 23, to make official the theft of assets from the Editorial LA PRENSA industrial plant, located at kilometer 4.5 of the North Highway, Managua and valued at nearly 10 million dollars,” indicated the medium in its informative note.

The regime of Daniel Ortega militarily took over the La Prensa building on August 13, 2021. (Photo EFE/ Jorge Torres)



“The robbery takes place on August 23, one year after the illegal seizure of the building, despite the fact that During the trial of the general manager of the newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann, for alleged money laundering, the Public Ministry did not present evidence to demonstrate the alleged illicit”he added.

Doña Ana María Chamorro, affectionately known as “Doña Anita”, says that the Ortega Murillo family “are touching what is not theirs” and highlights a double irony in the occupation of the La Prensa building.

The first is that the name of the deceased Nicaraguan poet José Coronel Urtecho has been used to baptize the announced cultural and polytechnic center, who, however, in 1973 stated: “For the conscience of the country, when La Prensa stops coming out, it is as if nothing happened, or everything was a lie.

The second irony is that the one who announced and directed the confiscation is Rosario Murillo, wife of Daniel Ortega, a former employee of the newspaper. “It’s amazing that it’s her,” says Chamorro. “She was very much from La Prensa when she worked with us, for seven years she was the secretary of Pedro (Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal). From that Rosario Murillo I would not have expected it, but from this one I expect everything”.

In a photograph from the early 1970s, from left to right, Rosario Murillo and the couple of Carlos Holmann and Ana María Chamorro, when the former worked at La Prensa. (Courtesy photo)

“Doña Anita” is the sister of Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, director of La Prensa, assassinated in 1978 during the Anastasio Somoza dictatorship, and declared Nicaragua’s “National Hero” by parliament in 2012. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal is the father of the prisoners. politicians Cristiana and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, of exiled journalist Carlos Fernando, and uncle of fellow political prisoners Juan Sebastián Chamorro García and Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro.

The newspaper La Prensa, founded in March 1926, has a long tradition of confronting dictatorships. The Somoza dictatorship (1934-1979) closed it repeatedly, imprisoned its directors, bombed its facilities at the end of the war, and assassinated its director in January 1978. The Sandinista regime of the 1980s imprisoned journalists , established pre-censorship, shut it down, and besieged it with mobs of fans.

The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has shown particular cruelty against the newspaper and the Chamorro family, despite the fact that Murillo worked at La Prensas from 1967 to 1974, and from its pages the rights of Daniel Ortega were defended when he was imprisoned by the Somocista regime. between 1967 and 1974. In addition to arresting three of its directors, Ortega first ordered the blockade of the raw materials with which the newspaper works, and then the military takeover of its building.

At the end of July of this year, the entire newsroom of the newspaper was forced into exile due to the arrest of two of its workers and the siege of all its journalists, photographers and administrators.

“In 1944 when they closed La Prensa and we went into exile, Somoza did not occupy the building or steal it. The employees were waiting for us to come back. These (the Ortega Murillo) have already surpassed Somoza by stealing everything,” says Ana María Chamorro.

The general manager of the newspaper La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, has been imprisoned for more than a year in the prisons of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. (Photo EFE/ Jorge Torres)



Chamorro affirms that the regime has decided to install a government center in the La Prensa building with the purpose of agitating public opinion to distract attention from the persecution of the Catholic Church that has intensified in the last month. “It will not work for them because people do not take their eyes off Monsignor (Rolando) Álvarez. With Monsignor they have removed their mask if they still had any left, ”he points out.

The newspaper La Prensa noted on its website that the confiscation of their property “is a clear violation of article 44 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua, which ‘guarantees the right to private property of movable and immovable property and of instruments and means of production”.

“That article also establishes that these assets can only ‘be subject to expropriation in accordance with the Law. And what the law establishes is that in necessary cases this is carried out ‘after payment in cash of fair compensation.’ Article 44 of the Magna Carta also establishes that “the confiscation of assets is prohibited” and that officials who violate this provision “will respond with their assets at all times for the damages inflicted,” he adds.

Doña Anita says that “The Press is not its machines, nor the building. It is the thought and the people who manage it” but she assures that she has “the faith and the hope that soon this will change and we will use our machines again and the workers will return to the stolen building”.

