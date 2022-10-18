The owners of Inter Milan put the club up for sale due to the large amount of debt

Inter Milan is for sale (Reuters)

After arriving in Italy more than six years ago to take over one of the most powerful clubs on the continent, the current owner of the club, the Chinese group Suning, would have put Inter Milan up for sale, According to information shared by Financial Times.

After starting his story with the team neroazurro in 2016, now the Chinese company put the future of the entity in the hands of the American bank Raine Groupwho will be in charge of searching and negotiating with the next buyer.

The main objective is to be able to clean up the debts that the Milan team haswhich amount to €440 millionaggravated by the Coronavirus pandemic since 2020.

Inter would have debts of more than 400 million euros (Reuters)

As indicated by the newspaper specialized in economics and finance, the financial future of the club is in the hands of the North American entity, who will be in charge of directing the operation. This company, on the other hand, was the one that was in charge of linking Chelsea FC and Olympique de Lyon with their new buyers.

Until now the club has a debt of more than 400 million eurosbeing 140 million from the last edition (2021-2022) in which they were second behind their eternal rival, Milan.

That is why, to alleviate the financial crisis, the club recently received a loan of 275 million dollars from Oaktree Capital. At the same time they revealed interest from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) for buying the club after acquiring Newcastle from the Premier League.

Inter is seventh in Serie A (Reuters)

Suning arrived in Milan in 2016 with the aim of investing in the club in order to break Juventus’ hegemony in the league. Finally he got it in the 2020-21 season ending nine straight years of titles bianconeri.

Today, however, the reality is different. Simone Inzaghi’s men can’t raise their heads in Serie A with irregular results. With just over a month to go until the end of the first half, the neroazurros They are seventh, eight points behind Napoli, leader of the tournament with 26 points.

