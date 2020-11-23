The Oxford Vaccine being made with the Serum Institute in India also showed amazing, 70% effective in virus protection.

Oxford Covid Vaccine Latest Updates: In the country, among the cases of fast growing corona, all kinds of research is going on regarding its vaccine (Covid Vaccine). Many vaccines are in different stages of testing in India as well as in the world. Meanwhile, a good news came out about the Corona vaccine. The Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has been more than 70% effective in the Phase 3 trial. Let us know that the Corona vaccine of Oxford AstraZeneca is being made in India with Serum Institute (SII). Explain that this vaccine can be effective up to 90 percent under the regimen of a dose. Also Read – How long will COVID-19 Vaccine arrive in the country? How many people will be vaccinated by next year? Health Minister gave this information …

Today marks an important milestone in the fight against # COVID19. Interim data show the #OxfordVaccine is 70.4% effective, & tests on two dose regimens show that it could be 90%, moving us one step closer to considering it at low cost around the world >> https://t.co/fnHnKSqftT pic.twitter.com/2KYXPxFNz1 – University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) November 23, 2020

Oxford University tweeted on Monday, “Today we have crossed the milestone in the fight against Kovid-19. Data from interim data suggest that the Oxford vaccine is 70.4% effective. It is shown in two doses of regimens that it is 90 percent effective. ‘

Oxford University wrote in another tweet, ‘In partnership with Astrazenca we are hoping to make 3 billion doses available worldwide by the end of next year. Let me tell you that the best thing is that the Oxford vaccine can be kept at the temperature of the fridge and it can be transported only with the existing infrastructure. ”The university has developed its vaccine partners and partners to develop Thanks to the researchers.

Let us tell you that the ‘Covishield’ vaccine of Oxford-AstraZeneca is included in the frontrunners of the global race. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been effective for over 90%, but their prices are so high that they are not suitable for middle and low income countries. Other than the rich countries, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is raising hopes.