The painful confession of a former Manchester United figure: “I have sold drugs and I have eaten from the garbage”

Patrice Evra raised 15 trophies with the Manchester United shirt (Action Images)

Patrice Evra knew how to shine Manchester United and become a world soccer star. During his time with the British club between 2005 and 2014 he won 15 titles under the command of Sir Alex Ferguson and he became one of the favorite players of the red fans for his charisma on and off the pitch. But before being a star, the Frenchman had experienced firsthand the pain of having practically nothing.

During his participation in the program Freeze the Fear from BBC One The former soccer player confessed that during his childhood he had to resort to unpleasant methods to be able to eat. “I have sold drugs, I have begged and I have worked in a television store. one is not true”, he said during a quest in which he was forced to tell two truths and a lie about his life. His answer, he revealed the truth: “He did not sell televisions.”

When asked about that stage of his life, he explained that when he was a minor his father abandoned his mother and their 25 children. Thus, he, along with his 24 brothers, scrambled to fill their stomachs and there were days when he agreed to sell drugs on public roads in order to earn some money. In addition, he used to go to the door of the restaurants to take advantage of their waste.: “Sometimes, at midnight, when the cold ‘Big Macs’ were thrown out, we would go pick them up in the garbage. Begging in front of the store was normal. After my father left, everything was chaos.

Without a doubt, his life changed when the humble Sport Club Marsala of Italian promotion opened its doors to him. “football saved me. When I was 17 years old I traveled to Italy. I remember I walked into my room and there was a tracksuit. I called my mother and told her: ‘This is heaven, people serve us food and we have two forks on one side and two knives on the other. that’s my best memory”.

The rest of the story is known. After a season as a professional in that team, he made the leap to Monza and by the year 2000 he was already part of the team. Nice of France. After shining at Monaco and receiving the first call-ups for the French national team, he arrived at United where he became a star and won 15 trophies, including the 2007/08 Champions League alongside figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Carlos Tevez y Wayne Rooneyamong other.

Patrice Evra with Cristiano Ronaldo, his former partner (Reuters)

In October of last year, in an interview with The Times, Evra had revealed another dark episode of his young life: at age 13 he was abused by a school teacher. “I am not ashamed when I admit that I felt like a coward for many years for not talking about it. It was something that oppressed my chest. But I’m not doing this (talking about it) for myself, but for the children. I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed of living through something like this.”

He kept the secret until he was 40 years old, when he told his family: “Obviously my mother was very shocked. A mother doesn’t expect to hear such things from her own child. I have only told him now, that I am 40 years old. It was a great shock for her, who became very angry. It was a difficult time for me.” His only pain about his silence is not being able to speak when at the age of 24 he was summoned by the Justice that was investigating cases of pedophilia linked to that teacher. The fear of him and the fact that his sports career was beginning to bear great fruit prevented him from referring to the subject.

Regretful of not having raised his voice before to help many people, Evra concluded that interview with a heartfelt message: “If you are a child, you read this and you are being abused, do not be afraid: speak up. Don’t be ashamed, because there is no shame. Deal with the situation by talking about what is happening.”

KEEP READING:

Liverpool prevailed with authority against Villarreal and took a step towards the Champions League final

UEFA analyzes changing the format of the Champions League and creating “the week of football”

Will the galactics disarm? Paris Saint Germain put a price on Neymar and could negotiate it

Giovanni Simeone shines in Calcio and could emigrate to one of the most important clubs in Italy