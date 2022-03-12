The painful consequence of a brutal blow in the Copa Libertadores: 8 stitches and face reconstruction

Catholic University of Ecuador and The Strongest of Bolivia They met for the first leg of Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito: they tied 0-0 and there was a expelled on the visit. Martin ProstArgentine forward who plays in the Bolivian cast, saw the red card at minute 35 for a brutal ironing against the goalkeeper Darwin Leatherwho was on the verge of knockout and was forced to leave the field of play after the action.

In his eagerness to connect a center, the former Huracán de Tres Arroyos, Quilmes and Gimnasia de Jujuy soccer player, among others, hit the camaratta goalkeeper squarely with his sole on the chin. The Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte, who at first had taken the yellow card out of his pocket, realized how dangerous the action was and confirmed with his assistants that he deserved direct expulsion.

The official medical report that the Quito club published in the last hours realized how important the entry was: “Cutting and perforating wound 8 cm long at the level of the lower lip that compromises the skin, subcutaneous cellular tissue, muscle and nerve exposure”. Leather, who will be out of court for at least 15 days, underwent a facial reconstruction.

Universidad Católica, which in the previous instance eliminated another Bolivian team like Bolívar, will have to do without its starting goalkeeper for the rematch in La Paz (next Thursday, March 17). While The Strongest, who has just left Plaza Colonia de Uruguay on the way, will not have the suspended Argentine striker. Whoever keeps the key will access the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 (the date and time of the draw have already been scheduled).

THE OFFICIAL MEDICAL REPORT OF DARWIN LEATHER:

The Medical Department of the Universidad Católica Sports Club reports that our goalkeeper Darwin Leather has a cutting and perforating wound 8 cm long at the level of the lower lip that compromises the skin, subcutaneous cellular tissue, muscle and nerve exposure.

It underwent a reconstruction process by specialty service.

Approximate recovery time 15 days.

We will be closely monitoring your entire process for a speedy and favorable recovery.

The official part issued by the Catholic University

KEEP READING:

A referee was savagely attacked in an amateur football match in Córdoba

The crazy celebration led by Luka Modric in the Real Madrid locker room after eliminating PSG

Ibai Llanos’ euphoric reaction to Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG