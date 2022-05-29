The painful cry of Checo Pérez when he felt the shock of Carlos Sainz for not braking

Sergio’s on board camera captured the moment he received the impact of Sainz, who did not brake because he saw the yellow flags late

After a very outstanding start to the weekend for Sergio Pérez in Monaco, where he edged out his teammate in free practice to catch up with Charles Leclerc at all times, it was the moment of truth with qualifying.

Despite the brutal pace of the Ferrari, Czech managed to match the best times of the session and even excited at times with a pole positionso on the last run of Q3, while squeezing the most out of his car on the street layout, lost the car at turn 8 and caused a red flag that ended with the Qualy.

The warnings on the track immediately went out for the rest of the pilots to slow down; however, as Pérez apologized over the radio to the team, received a strong impact from Carlos Sainzwho did not manage to dodge it completely.

Because the radio with your engineer was on and Czech Pérez He did not expect such a crash, the painful cry he exclaimed when he felt the blow to his car, which damaged the front steering and his right tire, was recorded.

The on-board camera of the impact Sergio Checo Pérez received from Carlos Sainz in Monaco qualifying (Twitter/@F1)

The Mexican pilot was taken to a medical review because the crash had been registered with a force of 20G; nevertheless, In a subsequent press conference, he confirmed that he was perfectly fine.so he considered that it was a measurement error.

Regarding the first incident that left him without the possibility of improving his lap, Sergio apologized to his colleagues who were also in their last attempt to improve timesbut especially with his work team, who will have to work overtime to get the car in good condition for the race.

Regarding the reasons that left him against the wall, Czech took responsibility and explained that he had trouble getting the tires up to temperature, mainly due to the traffic he encountered on the previous lap.

“It’s definitely frustrating to end up on the barriers, it was a disaster because there are people who do not respect the deltasand you end up trying it without the correct temperatures (in the tyres)”, Pérez pointed out after qualifying in third place, below Leclerc and Sainz.

“I had already almost lost it in turn 1 and was looking throughout the lap to get temperatures and just couldn’t. I tried too hard on that lap.”

(Video: ESPN)

Through social networks, some fans asked for a penalty to Carlos Sainz for not respecting the yellow flags and slowing down, which is why he was unable to brake in time and avoid contact with Pérez’s car; however, the FIA ​​did not proceed with any investigation and respected his starting position.

Sainz explained that could not observe the prevention flags in time due to the short distance he had with the Mexican pilot, who suffered damage with a double accident that did not happen to majors.

The Monaco Grand Prix It will run this Sunday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m., in Central Mexico time. In pole position will be Charles Leclerc, followed by Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

