The painful defeat by submission of the Argentine Marcelo “Pitbull” Rojo that calls into question his future in the UFC

After making his UFC debut on March 13, 2021, Marcelo Pitbull Rojo got back into the octagon of the most important mixed martial arts company in the world. Unfortunately, the Argentine could not emerge victorious from the cage after drop by submission before the American Kyler Phillips.

Matrixas the North American is nicknamed, dominated throughout the fight and it was with 1:48 seconds left when he managed to position himself on the body of Pitbull from the canvas and make a triangle to the arm for which the Cordovan had to tap to accept his defeat.

This is the second fall of the South American in the competition after what happened that March 13, where Charles Jourdain prevailed by technical knockout in his debut. Now, he adds two consecutive losses and His future in the company is complicated.

The American prevailed during much of the fight (Usa Today Sports)

Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo put on a great show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. During the first assault the standing fight prevailed over the rest. The Argentine, a boxing specialist, could not take the opportunity to land forceful blows, even the American was the one who threw a kick to the calf that left him touched.

For the second round the pain still persisted in the lower part of the Cordovan’s body that little by little began to lose mobility. But nevertheless, Pitbull he continued with his rigid combinations but without so much agility.

in the last assault Red tried to go out to knock out his opponent but fell into the trap of Phillips, who tried to take the fight to the mat and work from there with his BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) techniques. Finally the South American was subjected to a key to the arm from which he could not get out.

Rojo suffered his second consecutive loss in the company (Usa Today Sports)

“I lost, but thank you all for the support. I have to sit down and talk to my team, improve a lot of things and come back stronger because that’s how it is. Thanks for the endurance, you will see changes in my life and I hope everything is for the better. Sorry old lady, the next one is going to come a victory, yes? ”, Was Rojo’s message to his fans minutes after leaving the octagon.

“It was not the best performance of my career. I had a good time, I had fun, but I have much more to prove,” said Phillips after the triumph in the preliminaries of UFC 271. “I learned a lot in this fight, I have to work with more volume, more precision. The kicks were planned, was the idea. Hurt the base, hurt his power, ”added the American who added his fourth victory in the UFC (4-1).

