The “painful” promise that Ronaldo began to fulfill after achieving promotion with Real Valladolid: “My body is going to suffer”

“My body is going to suffer,” acknowledged the Brazilian after beginning his journey along the Camino de Santiago

Promises are there to be kept and Ronaldo Nazário knows this more than anyone. The former striker for Real Madrid and Barcelona and twice world champion with Brazil, changed his boots for a electric bicycle when undertaking a journey of almost 450 kilometers after promising that he would if his club, the Real Valladolidgot the ascension to the highest category of the Spanish league.

The former Inter Milan striker, who also owns the Brazilian club Cruzeiro, bought a 51% stake in Valladolid in 2018, when the team was still in the first division, and is the president of the Spanish club. The 45-year-old former player’s journey began at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid on Sunday and will continue on the Camino de Santiagowhich is traveled by thousands of pilgrims every year, before concluding in Santiago de Compostela, in the famous sanctuary in the northwest of Spain.

“They will cover a route that will pass through Valladolid, León, Orense, Lugo and La Coruña, framed within the known as “Winter Way”, one of the least traveled by pilgrims who come to see Santiago Apóstol. It is one of the “most peculiar and least known” routes of the Camino de Santiago that a few years ago only twelve people carried out annually, and that, at present, already there are 800 who decide to carry it out, since it is the only one that runs through the four Galician provinces”indicated EFE.

Ronaldo Nazário, his wife and a support group leave the Real Valladolid stadium for the Camino de Santiago

“For a person who is not used to riding a bicycle, even if it is electric, it is a journey with a certain hardness, since it is not easy to spend five hours a day on two wheels, but the president of Real Valladolid and the Brazilian Cruzeiro wanted to keep his promise and will also do so together with his current partner, as he himself announced through his YouTube channel Twitch”, specified the international agency.

“It will be very nice. I know I’m going to suffer physically, but it will be an unforgettable experience.” Ronaldo recognized the journalists at the Valladolid stadium before leaving. He is accompanied by his partner, Celina Locksas well as by a team of “expert professionals” (a guide, a physiotherapist, a mechanic and another support person), who will help you on your trip that will take place in 4 stages of about 50-60 kilometers each day (an average of five hours per day).

Ronaldo’s cycling trip comes after Valladolid finished second in the Spanish second division to gain promotion back to LaLiga, a season after being relegated. “When we relegated, I knew we had to do a lot of work to get back to the first division”Ronaldo said. “I made the promise, we have done a very good jobespecially at the beginning of the year, with all the changes and all the philosophy that we have changed”, he added.

