The Palmeiras coach dedicated the Copa Libertadores to Marcelo Gallardo: the details of his admiration for the Doll

Since its creation in 1960, single three European coaches were able to win the Copa Libertadores de América. The croatian Mirko Jozic was the pioneer in 1991 when he was in front of Colo Colo and the Chilean team beat him in the final Olympia from Paraguay. Last year the portuguese Jorge Jesus joined the short list when he overcame with him Flamengo a River in the stadium National of Lima. And yesterday Abel Ferreira, too lusitano, became the third when the Palm Trees defeated by the slightest difference Santos at Maracana.

The glory of the São Paulo team’s strategist had a special dedication. Is that the technician Verdao revealed that he planned to win the Liberators cup Y “dedicate it” a Marcelo gallardo, colleague of River, once the São Paulo team eliminated the cast of Núñez in the semifinals of the highest continental competition.

The remembered compromise disputed in the Allianz Parque de San Pablo, in which the Millionaire obtained an insufficient triumph of 2-0 about him Palm Trees, the coaches faced each other after the local team’s classification and Abel did not hesitate to express his admiration for him. Doll.

That night, after the game was over, Ferreira withdrew from the field maintaining an extensive talk with Gallardo, who nodded as he walked towards the tunnel. “Many people asked what I said to (Marcelo) Gallardo. I told him that we were going to win (the Copa Libertadores) and that I was going to dedicate it to him. Because if I’m a better coach today, it’s also because of him”Highlighted the DT of Palm Trees, after the triumph over the Santos, which allowed obtaining the second Copa Libertadores in the club’s history.

With the international conquest, the São Paulo team also secured its participation in the Club World Cup that the next one will start Thursday 4 in Qatar.

Further, Palm Trees will dispute the edition 2021 from South American Recopa versus Defense and Justice, that achieved last week the South American Cup, by defeating Lanús in the definition held in the Mario Alberto Kempes from Córdoba.

The paulista team, who prevailed with a bit of agony from the forward Breno, will debut in international competition on Sunday, February 7. The other contestants in the tournament will be Bayern Munich (Germany), Tigers (Mexico), Ulsan hyundai (South Korea), Al Ahly (Egypt) and the local Al Duhail (Qatar).

Instead, the representative of Oceania, Auckland City (New Zealand), stopped participating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contest will begin on Thursday 4 with the clash between Tigres (which has in its ranks the Argentines Nahuel Guzman Y Guido Pizarro) and Ulsan Hyundai. That same day Al Ahly and Al Duhail will meet.

The losers of those first two matches will contest fifth place on Sunday 7. The winner of the duel between Mexicans and South Koreans will meet Palmeiras, that same Sunday, 7, but from 15.00 in Argentina. Instead, on Monday 8, the Bayern Munich premiere will take place German against the winner of the clash between Al Ahly-Al Duhail. Three days later, on Thursday 11, the match for third place will be held and that same day, but from 3:00 p.m. Argentine time, the final will be played at the stadium Education City, from Doha.

