The pandemic, corruption and the economy: the issues that dominated the scene of the debate between Lula and Bolsonaro REUTERS/Mariana Greif

It lasted like a World Cup final without the penalties, close to an hour and forty, and it ended as an epic match. The first televised debate, broadcast in prime time by the station Bandeirantes Network (TV Band), between the president Jair Messias Bolsonaro and the candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did not betray expectations. Two weeks before the second round vote, and after days of a limitless and sometimes trashy campaign, the two candidates sharpened their weapons and attacked each other. It was a unique occasion, given that Lula had announced in recent days that she would only participate in this debate and in it Globo TVnext October 28.

Before the eyes of millions of Brazilians who saw them on the other side of the screen, the two candidates they challenged each other as if it were a duel about the pandemic, corruption, the economy with the same rhetoric that both have used so far on social media

The controversy began with the arrival of the two candidates. Bolsonaro, before entering the television studios, after declaring that he expected a “high-level debate”, added that he had lived the “worst 24 hours of his life” in reference to the accusation of pedophilia launched by the Party’s campaign. of the Workers (PT) of Lula. Under accusation was the phrase “he painted a climate”, which Bolsonaro usually uses to say “a situation had been created” but without any sexual connotation, pronounced on Saturday to describe a meeting, even broadcast live by the CNN Brazil, which he had had with Venezuelan adolescents who had taken refuge in Brazil. Shortly before, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) prohibited the PT from continuing to broadcast this video and YouTube did the same.

On his own, when entering the TV Band studios, Lula said he wanted to show “the future of Brazil, that it is possible to provide work and end hunger.” But above all, she said that she wants there to be “as little abstention as possible.” Finally, the charge against Bolsonaro “I don’t know if she will be able to do another mandate.”

Bolsonaro questioned Lula about corruption cases REUTERS/Mariana Greif

The campaign teams of the two candidates were separated from each other by grids within the studios to avoid the clashes of earlier discussions. Among the guests was also the symbol judge of the Lava Jato operation, Sergio Moro, a newly elected senator who uncovered the largest network of corruption in Brazil and led to the arrest of Lula in 2018.

The issue of subsidies opened the debate and was also the subject of controversy. “We will maintain the Aid for Brazil for life,” Bolsonaro confirmed, “even though the PT has voted against it.” It is about 600 reais a month, about 115 dollars, for the poorest segments of the population. Lula has repeatedly evoked the social inclusion of his previous administrations and for the future he has raised the possibility that Congress approve a fiscal reform.

The climate heated up with the theme of the oil, the PT corruption scandal uncovered by Lava Jato. Lula tried to dismiss the issue saying that “if there was corruption, the guilty were arrested and it was over”, extolling the transparency of their governments, while Bolsonaro would put everything “under seal”. “Lula, you have a lot to say about corruption,” Bolsonaro replied, citing the distribution of positions within Petrobras for allied political parties during the PT governments. “Don’t compare me with your corrupt friends Lula, in your governments there has been no growth but corruption in abundance. Try to say who will be your finance minister. Have you chosen it or are you negotiating?” This was the most tense moment of the debate, with Bolsonaro laughing at Lula and Lula getting so nervous that he moved on to another topic, that of the Amazon. “With the Bolsonaro government we have reached the peak of deforestation”, he said, immediately questioned by the president who cited the deforestation peak during the first 4 years of Lula’s first term. After announcing the creation of an indigenous ministry if he is elected, Lula said that he wants to “share the Amazon with the world so that the Amazon can be properly exploited.”

Inevitable Bolsonaro’s attack on Lula’s historical relations with the Nicaragua of Ortega, who “closes churches and persecutes priests”, with the Venezuela Chavez first and Maduro later, with Petro in Colombia and with the São Paulo Forum. “It is the peoples who must punish the mistakes of their leaders,” Lula responded, adding: “I felt great pride on June 19, 1980 when I participated in the commemoration of the anniversary of the Sandinista revolution. “In Argentina They are looking for food in garbage cans, is this what we want for our country?” Bolsonaro countered.

Bolsonaro accused Lula of having dictators as friends REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Lula tried to confront Bolsonaro over his government’s weaknesses, such as its handling of the pandemic. “The only one who understood something was his minister Mandetta, but he dismissed him,” Lula said. “Brazil has been an example for vaccination,” Bolsonaro counterattacked, later attacking Lula more directly. “You made a speech about your wife’s coffin and now you are worried about your mother-in-law,” he told her, referring to the mother of his wife Janja, who died of Covid.

the theme of organized crime also had an impact. Bolsonaro attacked Lula for listening to the main criminal in Brazil, Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, head of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) in favor of Lula and for the decision during the PT governments not to transfer him to a maximum security prison. “Didn’t he do it out of friendship or an agreement?” Bolsonaro asked, also citing the former president’s recent rally in one of Rio de Janeiro’s organized crime-dominated favelas, the Complexo do Alemão. Lula replied by saying that he was not responsible for the transfer of prisoners, that he was only surrounded by “workers” in the favela and that he would return there. He then spoke of Bolsonaro’s alleged links with the Rio de Janeiro militias and cited the murder of activist Marielle Franco.

The separation of powers was then discussed. Lula promised that he will not make “any aggression” y Bolsonaro attacked him saying that “Lula is only a candidate thanks to the minister of the Supreme Federal CourtEdson Fachin” that by transferring the Lava Jato trials against him to Brasilia, in fact pardoned him.

As for the economy, Lula spoke out against the privatization of state companies and in favor of a participatory budget. “We will ask citizens to tell us what they want done,” she said. Bolsonaro, for his part, denied having bought parliamentarians with the secret budgetthat is, a legal but shady mechanism to transfer funds from the executive to legislators.

The debate was followed throughout the country REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Epithets were not lacking. Lula called Bolsonaro a “liar” several times and he replied with a “don’t keep lying, age harms you”. Against the fake news, Lula was in favor of the Justice deciding and punishing those who spread them. “Stay at home, have fun, don’t go back to the crime scene, you’re a national disgrace,” Bolsonaro yelled at him. “You are a little dictator and I will defend the democracy of Brazil” that will “eat churrasco and drink beer with me” Lula concluded in the last available minutes.

Bolsonaro had promised on Saturday to use a “calm” tone in the debate. I have something to show”, he had said, “isn’t Lula the father of the poor? Who has better served the poor of Brazil? Me or he?” Both he and Lula prepared for the event as well as for a boxing match. Bolsonaro refused to rehearse with his team, preferring to be “more genuine and authentic” Lula, for his part, canceled all his commitments on Saturday, even launching a public letter to the evangelicals, to train with his team and not lose the north as happened in the last televised debate before the first round with the orthodox father Kelmon, also a candidate for the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) but in reality a staged defender of Bolsonaro. After all, the most coveted seat in Brazil is at stake, the presidency to which each candidate arrives with the votes obtained in the first round, that is, Lula with 48.43%that is, 57,259,504 votes and Bolsonaro with 43.2%the 51,072,345 votes.

In the end, the debate served more to increase voters’ rejection of the opponent than to win votes. The last Datafolha survey, let us remember, placed Bolsonaro with 51% rejection and Lula with 46%.

In the next few days it will be understood to what extent the debate on TV Band will change the votes and where. The latest polls give Lula ahead of Bolsonaro with different percentages. Only one, the Veritá Institute published a few hours before the debate, sees Bolsonaro ahead of Lula with 51.2% compared to 48.8% of the valid votes.

KEEP READING:

The holy war of Lula and Bolsonaro

Alarm in Brazil for the advance of the Superior Electoral Court against the media in campaign

Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro set out to conquer the Northeast ahead of the ballotage in Brazil

The serious lack of social mobility that Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro ignore in the electoral campaign in Brazil