The Panthers closed a historic World Cup with a loss to Puerto Rico

The Argentine women’s volleyball team closed its participation in the World Cup in Poland and the Netherlands with a loss by 3 a 1 ante Puerto Ricoin the city of Rotterdamfor the last match of the Group E corresponding to the second round of the international competition.

The Panthersbeyond the fall, they achieved the objective of advancing by first time to a second stage of the tournamentabout six shares, and made a historical event.

Argentina fell with partial 25-20, 15-25, 20-25 y 23-25. Puerto Rico he was superior in attack, defense and blocking (he obtained 21 points against 6 from his rival), while the Albiceleste team suffered some ups and downs in the game that did not allow him to maintain the good start of the game.

Those led by Hernan Ferraro advanced to the second phase thanks to their victories over Czech Republic (3-1) y Colombia (3-2) in the first, based in Arnhem, Netherlands. In that first instance they also fell against China, Brazil y Japan (all by 3 to 0).

The Argentina finished last in Group E of the second phase after the defeats against the local, Netherlands, by 3 a 1; con Belgium by 3 a 0 and with Italia by 3 a 0.

Los quarter finals of world were defined with the following crosses: Italy-China; Brazil-Japan; Serbia-Poland and United States-Turkey. These matches will be played next Tuesday the 11th. The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13, while the final will take place next Saturday.

The albiceleste campus was composed of Victoria Mayer y Sabrina Germanier (owners); Erika Market y Bianca Cugno (opposite); Yamila Nizetich, Daniela Bulaich, Candela Salinas and Lucia Verdier (tips); Emilce Sosa, Bianca Farriol, Candelaria Herrera y Brenda Graff (central) and the captain Tatiana Rizzo y Agostina Pelozo (Liberos).

Those led by Ferraro, a historic player for the men’s national team, secured a pass to the world thanks to the sum of ranking points that allowed them to be in the 21st position of the FIVB ranking. After finishing in third place in the last South American (delivered a place for the finalists) with a record of two wins (3-0 against Peru and 3-0 against Chile) and two defeats (3-1 with Colombia and 3-1 with Brazil), The Panthers they added 161 points and earned one of the 11 qualifying places by this means.

