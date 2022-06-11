The Paper House and Lady’s Gambit will have a video game and they are not the only Netflix ads

A total of 12 adventures has announced the home of Stranger Things and The Witcher: The series in its Geeked Week 2022.

After several days of announcements in movies and television series, Netflix today closed Geeked Week 2022 giving you all the attention to one of its key growth pillars for these coming months: the landing of video games for iOS and Android mobiles with free access for all subscriber users of the platform, an effort for which they promise to have more than 50 titles in their catalog by the end of the year. Will they get it? So far today they have presented up to a dozen proposals, highlighting two experiences based on two of their most successful series: Money Heist and Lady’s Gambit; but there is much more to tell.

Desta: The Memories Between

A guarantee of success on mobile phones considering its authors: the creators of Monument Valley. Also confirmed for PC, Desta: The Memories Between offers iOS and Android users a turn-based strategy video game inspired by the dodgeball game. Overcome failed relationships and a tragic family event through an exciting and surreal ball game. No date.

Queen’s Gambit Chess

Queen’s Gambit raised the desire of not a few people to master the art of chess a year ago. Now, this video game seeks to help them develop their talent in this board game, receiving lessons, facing puzzles and competing with online rivals and familiar faces taken directly from the award-winning miniseries. At the moment it is unknown when the game will be available on Netflix.

Playing with fire

Basically a dating simulator, with the attraction of adapting this Netflix reality show: Too Hot To Handle, Playing with Fire in Spain. Not much to write home about, but the player is invited to travel to the villa of their dreams while swiping left on a cast of sexy bachelors vying for their affection, all without breaking any strict rules and with a prize of via. It will arrive in 2023.

The Money Heist

“It’s not all going to be relaxation and romance.” Netflix leaves us with a first look at an action and adventure video game from the House of Paper where players will have to open safes, pick locks and collaborate in a robbery at a Monaco casino. “Everything is to throw a cable to an old friend of the Professor,” they point out. It has a graphic cartoon style, and currently has no release date.

Lucky Luna

Not only adaptations of successful Netflix series have been announced. Also beautiful proposals like this Lucky Luna, an action and platform adventure inspired by Japanese folklore where we are urged to accompany Luna on a magical journey to the depths of hidden dungeons and legendary temples while she discovers the mysteries of her past. Its release date is unknown.

Poinpy

Now available exclusively for Netflix subscribers, Poinpy is a vertical arcade from the creator of the award-winning Downwell where you jump nonstop, avoid some cute badasses and feed the blue monster that is hot on your heels. “Warning: The more you play, the more difficult things will get!” They warn, although you can also earn and unlock skills as you progress through the game.

Shadow and Bone: Destinies

“From the Shadow comes a new mobile game based on the popular series.” This proposal is presented as a narrative RPG for a single player in which you can get into the shoes of some of the protagonists of the show while traveling through the world of the Grishaverse. Shadow and Bone: Destinies is still in an early stage of development, with Netflix expecting it to be available sometime in 2023.

other announcements

Games available on other platforms

Not only “world premiere” we have had. Raji’s upcoming Netflix landing has also been confirmed: An Ancient Epic, an action adventure set in ancient India; Spiritfarer, a management game about death where we are the master of a ferry that transports souls; Terra Nil, a reverse city-building title in which you restore the natural ecosystem in man-made wastelands; Wild Things: Animal Adventure, a Candy Crush Saga-style match-3 puzzle adventure, and Reigns: Three Kingdoms, where you rule your own kingdom and change destiny with the swipe of your finger.

In addition, Netflix embraces video games with series for TV, today announcing Castlevania: Nocturne, Dragon Age: Absolution and premiering a trailer for Tekken: Lineage.

