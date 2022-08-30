The Paraguayan Justice ratified the conviction of José Luis Chilavert for defamation of the president of Conmebol

The Paraguayan Justice ratified the sentence of one year in prison for José Luis Chilavert for defaming the president of Conmebol.

Three months after the Justice of Paraguay sentenced to one year in prison with suspension of criminal execution to Jose Luis Chilavert for “slander, defamation and insults” against the president of Conmebol Alexander Dominguezthe third chamber of the Criminal Court of Appeal rejected the appeal that the former goalkeeper had presented and decided to uphold his sentence.

The Chamber made up of Cristobal Sanchez, Emiliano Rolon y Jose Waldir Servin upheld the sentence of one year in jail suspended for the former captain of the Paraguayan national team, who had appealed the decision of the Sentencing Courtpresided over by the judge Manuel Aguirrewho had given such a punishment after having “verified six acts punishable by defamation” in the context of the lawsuit filed by Dominguez.

“Confirm the judgment appealed against, issued by the Single-person Sentencing Court presided over by Judge Manuel Aguirre Rodas for the grounds put forward in the exordium of this resolution”says the new document issued by the Court.

The document that ratifies the conviction of José Luis Chilavert for defamation of Alejandro Domínguez.

The cause that started Alexander Dominguez It was after the former goalkeeper of San Lorenzo and Vélez Sarsfield denounced him for allegedly having received bribes within the framework of the famous cause that scandalized the whole world known as the FIFA Gate.

Domingueztop manager of South American football, intimidated Chilavert for him to retract his sayings. But when the former soccer player confirmed his accusations, the manager turned to his legal representative, Claudio Lovera Velazquezand sued him for slander, defamation and insultDice “the constant public attacks that took place mainly via social networks between September and December 2020″.

The process reached an oral trial that had both protagonists present, where the judge Manuel Aguirre reached the conclusion that the crime of defamation was effectively confirmed, rejecting the other two. “I am obliged to sanction him because he attacked the honor of a person, it does not matter if it is Alejandro Domínguez, it can be anyone, the State does not discriminate, even if you say that it is a class struggle, of a poor against a rich “the judge told Chilavert at the time of sentencing.

Former goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert was convicted of defamation against the president of Conmebol

Jose Luis Chilavert You must continue to comply with the rules of conduct, not leave the country or change your address without judicial authorization and, in addition, you must present yourself to sign the court record book every three months. In addition, it is stipulated that you do not make allusions “by any means of communication” that can be considered and qualified as “liars” y “humiliating” contra Alexander Dominguez.

Chilavert had announced a few months ago the formal launch of its candidacy for president of Paraguay for the elections to be held in the 2023. The former goalkeeper who shone in Argentine soccer decided to start his political campaign with a message on his social networks.

