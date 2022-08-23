The Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it initiated an investigation against Vice President Hugo Velázquez for corruption

File photo: Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)

The Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against the country’s vice president, Hugo Velázquezfollowing the accusations made by the United States about his alleged involvement in a bribery.

On August 12, the US Administration classified Velázquez as “significantly corrupt” for allegedly having offered a bribe of more than one million dollars to a public official and obstructing an investigation against him.

Velázquez initially responded by announcing that he would resign as vice president, but ruled out doing so days later, alleging that He had no evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office had opened any case.

This Tuesday, and by order of the attorney general, Sandra Quiñónez, the Public Ministry has confirmed in a statement the “opening a criminal case” as a result of the accusations of the United States, since they expose “facts that could be of criminal relevance.” of the investigations The Specialized Unit for Economic Crimes and Anticorruption of the Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge.

File photo of Velázquez with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, referred to the case this week in an interview with Telemundo to point out that, in his opinion, “The right thing” would be for Velázquez to resign. “I do not have the power to impeach and I respect his decision,” he added next.

“If I had been in that situation, I would have resigned from the Vice Presidency of the Republic”added the head of state, who admitted that it is a painful situation and that it is not easy to manage.

Asked about his position in case of facing a US sanction, Abdo Benítez said he was ready to resign “in the instant” to protect the interests and image of his country.

Archive photo: Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez leaves a meeting at López’s palace in Asunción (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)

On August 22, the United States accused Velazquez Already Juan Carlos Duartenow a former adviser to the binational entity Yacyretá (EBY), to participate “in significant acts of corruption“, among them offering bribes and interference in public processes and vetoed his entry and that of his close relatives to that country.

The decision was made known after the July 22 accusation of the former president Horace Cartes for “significant acts of corruption” during his 2013-2018 term, specifically of “obstructing a transnational crime investigation involving his associate,” whose identity he did not specify.

About, Abdo Benítez ruled out that the US announcement is an interference in the internal affairs of his country, despite the criticism that this measure has aroused in some sectors. “I don’t think it has a meddling effect. Yes, it is a clear message to a country that is a country that receives a lot of cooperation from the US, mainly in the fight against organized crime, against corruption, the strengthening of the institutional process”, pointed.

In any case, declared himself a “strategic ally” of Washington and estimated that that country “will have its arguments” for such an announcement.

The vice president of Paraguay, Hugo Velazquez

Secondly, The United States refused on Friday to offer more details about the accusation against Velázquez so as not to jeopardize the investigations. “For now, we cannot reveal any more details than those that are already public for fear that ongoing or future police investigations may be affected”he told the agency EFE a State Department spokesman.

The same source stated that the sanction against Velázquez is not due to “political reasons” and claimed that the United States government “You have the right to decide” who can and who cannot enter your country. He also said that the United States “will continue to work” with President Abdo Benítez in “areas of common interest.”

(With information from EuropaPress and EFE)

