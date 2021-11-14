The “parallel FIFA” that organizes its own World Cup and shelters the Mapuche team

The selected Mapuche in a championship of native peoples disputed in Chile

As euphoria and anticipation dominated the planet for the World Cup in Russia in 2018, Not far from there, in England, a similar climate was generated, although on a smaller scale and with another parallel competition, the CONIFA World Cup, an entity that has a strong organization and that brings together countries that are not politically recognized or that do not have access to FIFA.

In fact, the CONIFA, (Confederation of Independent Football Associations), which houses federations of countries that claim their international recognition, defines itself as “A global umbrella organization for national teams that are not under the auspices of FIFA: those that represent nations, minorities or cultural regions, subordinate or isolated and with high ethical standards ”.

This parallel FIFA seems to fit perfectly in so many cases of regions or countries that claim its official recognition, as nations or countries trying to split from the national states of which they are part, and these sports organizations are usually important ways to take steps in that direction.

It is known that, for example, global sports entities such as the International Olympic Committee (COI) is FIFA, they tend to permanently receive proposals from new federations that represent politically unrecognized entities to join and thus start a path of autonomy.

There are also cases like that of Monaco, whose teams can play tournaments in the UEFA, but as a team it cannot participate as it does not have its own league.

Ajabisa’s selection is the last champion

In the case of CONIFA, includes equipment Kurds (often said to be the largest stateless people in the world, with a population of about 35 million spread across Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey), tibetans (Tibet is a province of China, but the Dalami Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, lives in exile in India and the team comes from that exiled Tibetan community), uyghurs (Muslim inhabitants of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in China, where there is a separatist movement), north Cypriots (under the control of the Turks), Padania (separatist movement in northern Italy) and Székely Country (Hungarian minority in Romania with extremist overtones). Among the South Americans are the mapuche and the great rubber.

CONIFA was founded on June 7, 2013 and just one year later, in June 2014, it already organized its first World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden. Precisely in that country, in the city of PiteaIt currently has its headquarters, although by statute it can be changed at any time if its associate members so vote.

The international entity uses slogans such as “Unity through diversity”, O “Passion and commitment” and it also defines itself as “the football federation of all non-profit, global non-FIFA associations that supports representatives of international football teams from nations, de facto nations, regions, minority peoples and territories. isolated sports, as well as contributing to the improvement of global relations and international understanding ”.

Among its objectives it has “Build bridges between people, nations, minorities and isolated regions around the world through friendship, culture and the joy of playing football”, assumes its commitment “to fair play and the eradication of racism” and considers itself “a leading organization outside of FIFA”.

The teams of Karpatalya and Northern Cyprus in their first appearance at the world championship

It is divided into six continents, like FIFA, so it also divides the American into the North, Center and the Caribbean and the South and is made up of 59 federations that make up a soccer community of 166,843,377 people around the world, who practice not only the traditional game of eleven but also the beach soccer, futsal, and even tournaments for people with different abilities with teams of seven with smaller courts and goals.

Among the last tournaments organized by CONIFA meet the European “Unlimited” of 2019 – the first championship for teams with different abilities, played from January 1 to 13 in the “Moneghetti Stadium” in the Principality of Monaco, and as a specialty of “Soccer 7” and without application of the offside rule and with permission for unlimited changes- and of course, the 2018 World Cup, from May 31 to June 9, in which Karpatalaia (Hungarian minority in Romania made up of 156,600 people located mostly in Zakarpatska Oblast) was the champion, followed by Chipre del Norte, Padania, y País de Székely (historical and ethnographic area of ​​Romania inhabited by the Székelis, a subgroup of the Hungarian people of eastern Transylvania) and without the participation of Latin American teams.

The previous World Cup had been held in Sujumi, Abkhazia (Independent state on the eastern coast of the Black Sea only recognized by Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and other states that are also not officially recognized) in 2016, although the organization was still precarious.

Tibet national team players

Qualifying tournaments are played for the World Cups and there are ten places at stake, as approved by the Executive Committee in 2017 (in 2018 there were 4 from Europe, 2 from Africa, 2 from Asia, 1 from Oceania and 1 from North America) but allows a “wild cards” or “access by invitation”, which must be decided within nine months of the start of the tournament and there may be, for exceptional reasons, a second team called. As in the past in FIFA, the world champion is automatically qualified for the next competition.

The last annual meeting of the CONIFA It was held between January 26 and 27 at the Witek hotel in the city of Krakow, Poland. The organization’s discourse is usually very low-key and its leaders are not mentioned and they do not intend for their names to appear.

The complete list of CONIFA members is as follows:

Europe: Abkhazia, Artsakh, Chameria, Cornwall, Nice Country, Delvidek, Donetsk People’s Republic, Elba Island, Ellan Vanin, Felvidek, Karpatalia, Luhansk People’s Republic, Monaco, North Cyprus, Occitania, Padania, Raetia, Roma People , Sapmi, Sardenia, Sicily, South Ossetia, Szekely Country, The Two Sicilies, Western Armenia and Yorkshire.

Asia: Suryoye Aramaic, East Turkistan, Karen, Kurdistan, Lezghian, Panjab, Rohinga, Ryukyu, Tamil Eelam, Tibet, Union of Koreans in Japan, West Papua.

Africa: Barawa, Barotseland, Basotho, Biafra, Chagos Islands, Kabylia, Matabeleland, Somaliland, Western Sahara, Yoruba and Zanzibar.

South America: Mapuche and Rapa Nui

Oceania: Australians First Nations, Hawaii, Kiribati y Tuvalu.

KEEP READING:

Strong sayings of the former Bayern president against Manchester City and PSG: “His fucking money is not enough”