The parent group of THQ Nordic and Gearbox buys Dark Horse (Hellboy) and makes the leap to comics

Embracer Group continues its expansion outside of the video game industry with this major publishing firm.

Embracer Group today announced an agreement to acquire Dark Horse and make it their 10th operating group alongside THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Gearbox, etc. The transaction allows the video game holding company to expand into sectors outside the industry, while taking control of an extensive IP portfolio.

“Through the acquisition, Embracer strengthens its transmedia capabilities by adding expertise in content development, comic book publishing, and film and television production. Dark Horse owns or controls more than 300 intellectual properties, many of which are attractive for future transmedia exploitation, including the creation of new video games, “the Swedish conglomerate said in a statement.

Dark Horse already announced plans in video games in the middle of the yearThe press release places a lot of emphasis on synergies, so it is to be expected to see the announcement of new video games based on characters such as Hellboy, The Mask or the superhero universe of Jeff Lemire Black Hammer. The company also currently operates a production company with several series and films in the works, including The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

It should be noted that in the middle of the year the intention of Dark Horse to make the leap to video games was reported by negotiating with industry publishers. Finally, a sale has been chosen between rumors that also associated him with Hollywood studios. The operation will close at the beginning of next year.

Today, with a new focus on video games, the purchase of Perfect World was announced, which will become part of the Gearbox Publishing operating unit. A few weeks ago, in addition, the intention to acquire a board game publisher responsible for great successes such as Catan and Pandemic was announced.

