The Parks And Recreation Reunion Had A Ton Of Cameos, But Left Out My Favorite Character

Spoilers forward for the Parks and Recreation reunion particular.

We’re clearly dwelling in unprecedented occasions. Individuals are spend far more time at house in self-isolation, and TV and movie units have been shut down. But there was some stunning content material popping out because of this, like Disney+’s At House with Olaf shorts. Final night time NBC aired a Parks and Recreation reunion particular, which the solid filmed from the security of their very own houses. It was 30 minutes of guffaws and cameos, however my favourite character sadly did not make the lower. I am speaking about none aside from Mona-Lisa Saperstein.