The Parliament of El Salvador approved the fifth extension of the state of emergency requested by Bukele

The authorities of The savedr approved the extension of the Exception status for the fifth time with the aim of “protecting the security of Salvadorans.”

The legislative Assemblyat the request of the security cabinetapproved the state of exception with 66 votes in favor, so the regime continues that they consider necessary due to “the successful results that the measure has had.”

“The effects of legislative decree number 333 dated March 27, 2022” that contemplates the exception regime are extended throughout the national territory for a period of 30 days, under the same conditions, reads the ratified decree.

“The results of the emergency regime have been overwhelming. We have had a strong impact on these terrorist structures, we are just finishing this fourth extension and we are witnessing how Salvadorans managed to enjoy the safest vacations in all of history,” he said. the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoroin statements collected by a statement from Presidency.

To demonstrate this effectiveness, Villatoro encrypted in 50,000 people captured –allegedly gang members–, more than 1,300 firearms seized and 1,551 vehicles seized. Agents have also seized more than $1,000,000 and $275,000 worth of drugs.

“No one can deny the transformation that we are carrying out in El Salvador. The emergency regime has made it possible to intensify the war against the gangs and get the thousands of terrorists who no longer frighten salvadorans off the streets,” explained the Office of the Presidency on its Twitter social network account.

Along with the text, the Presidency published a poster indicating that “50,000 terrorists” have been “captured” during the “exception regime”. However, the office has not released any further details.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele

The minister added that, in the more than 140 days in the emergency regime, the country has lived 77 days without homicides.

PROTESTS AGAINST

Prior to Nayib Bukele’s request to Parliament, relatives of those detained by the state of emergency gathered in the vicinity of Congress to demand the freedom of what they called “victims of the regime” and they tried to enter the legislative chamber to present a list of demands, but police shock forces set up barricades with spikes and blocked their way, without incidents being recorded.

Last March Congress approved the state of emergency that limits, among other things, freedom of association, suspends the right of a person to be duly informed of their rights and reasons for arrest, as well as the assistance of a lawyer. In addition, it extends the term of preventive detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to seize the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.

(With information from Europe Press)

