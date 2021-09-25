The particular photo that Lionel Messi uploaded about one of the icons of Paris that was transformed into a work of art

Lionel Messi posted a photo of an iconic place in Paris (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Lionel Messi He has shown ample evidence that he is enjoying every moment since his arrival in Paris. On several occasions, the forward of the PSG He has shared images of his walks with his family or with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. However, this time, chose to highlight an iconic part of the city, which in recent weeks has had a striking modification as a result of an artistic intervention.

On Instagram, Messi shared with his 268 million followers a photo of the legendary Arch of Triumph, located on the avenue of the Champs Elysees. The novelty is that these days this traditional tourist spot in the French capital is shown in a very particular way for those who visit it.

But what is this novelty about that has amazed the captain of the Argentine team? The Arch of Triumph Packaged is the name given to this artistic intervention that will be open to the public from September 18 to October 3. It is a silver recyclable polypropylene fabric, of which 25,000 square meters have been used, and three kilometers of red ribbon of the same material that covers the monument.

The image of the intervened Arc de Triomphe that Messi shared on his social networks

The nephew of the Bulgarian artist Christo, Vladimir YavacheffTogether with his team and the French authorities, he was in charge of presenting on September 16 this dream come true of his uncle, who died in 2020.

In total, the execution of the work took five years, an extraordinary record in the artist’s career, who came to wait more than twenty years to be able to pack the German Parliament, in 1994, and a decade in the case of the Parisian bridge. But since Christo began to think about wrapping the Arc de Triomphe, 60 years have passed. The drawings made at that time, some of them auctioned in the next few days at Sotheby’s, will serve to finance the project, which it has cost a total of 14 million euros.

Another of the most striking points of this installation is that It will involve the pedestrianization of the gigantic roundabout that surrounds the monument, one of the busiest areas in Paris, during the three event weekends. “Being able to walk to the foot of the Arc de Triomphe is going to be something extraordinary,” defended the mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo.

As if he were just another tourist, Messi had the pleasure of sharing the Arc de Triomphe news on social networks with this never-before-seen appearance. This walk, one of the most chosen by visitors who come to Paris, is less than three kilometers from the neighborhood that La Pulga and his family have chosen as their place of residence: Neuilly-sur-Seine.

As reported RMC Sport, the rosarino signed a lease on Wednesday night to rent his new house in the aforementioned commune, located in the department of Altos del Sena, where the wealthiest families of the capital reside. In this way, will leave the luxurious five-star hotel Le Royal Monceau, which was his home since his arrival in the city on August 10.

KEEP READING:

The Messi found a home in France: in which neighborhood of Paris will they live and who will be their neighbors

Conflict in the three suits of PSG: Donnarumma is not satisfied and they point to the “South American pact” that supports Navas

Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionizes Manchester on and off the pitch: luxury car valued at USD 342 thousand and private security at every turn